Official photographs of British royal wedding released

The first official photos of the newly married Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been released by Kensington Palace. Taken by Alexi Lubomirski, the photos include one depicting the couple with the page boys and flower girls who assisted them during Saturday’s ceremony.

A second image features other members of the royal household, including Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. Prince Harry’s brother, William, Duke of Cambridge, who acted as best man at the weekend also features, alongside their father, Prince Charles. The picture also features Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, who was the only member of her close family to attend the ceremony.

Back row, left to right: Jasper Dyer, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Prince of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Doria Ragland, the Duke of Cambridge. Middle row: Brian Mulroney, the Duke of Edinburgh, Queen Elizabeth II, the Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Rylan Litt, John Mulroney. Front row: Ivy Mulroney, Florence van Cutsem, Zalie Warren, Remi Litt. Photograph: Alexi Lubomirski

A final picture shows the couple smiling together on the east terrace of Windsor Castle.

Photograph: Alexi Lubomirski

Photographer Lubomirski is himself royalty, through the lineage of the Polish House of Lubomirski – his official title is His Serene Highness Prince Alexi Lubomirski. He also took the couple’s official engagement photos last year.