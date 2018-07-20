Man exposed to Novichok nerve agent released from hospital

Charlie Rowley, who was exposed to nerve agent Novichok last month, has been released from hospital.

Mr Rowley (45) was discharged from Salisbury District Hospital on Friday after being admitted on June 30th.

Public Health England said Mr Rowley’s release does not create a risk to the public.

Lorna Wilkinson, director of nursing at Salisbury NHS Foundation Trust, said: “I am pleased to confirm that earlier today, Charlie Rowley was discharged from hospital.”

She added: “We continue to work closely with Public Health England who have advised that Charlie poses no risk to the community.

His partner Dawn Sturgess died on July 8th.

The poisoning follows that of Russian former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in March. – PA