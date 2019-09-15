Johnson to tell Juncker he won’t discuss Brexit extension

Boris Johnson will tell outgoing European commission president Jean-Claude Juncker on Monday that he will defy a new act of parliament and refuse to discuss or accept any offer to extend the UK’s membership even if a Brexit deal cannot be agreed, Downing Street has said.

The British prime minister’s hardline message to Brussels that he will take the UK out of the EU on October 31st, come what may, will enrage MPs from all parties who joined forces last week to force through a new law mandating him to ask the EU to prolong UK membership from the current deadline of October 31st until January 31st next year, to avoid a no-deal outcome.

Over a working lunch in Luxembourg – at which the EU’s chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, the UK Brexit secretary, Stephen Barclay, and Johnson’s Brexit adviser David Frost will also be present – Mr Johnson will tell Mr Juncker that the onus is on the EU as well as the UK to redouble efforts to find a deal. However, if those efforts fail he will be equally clear that he will not discuss or accept any extension and will simply take the UK out of the EU with no agreement.

The prime minister is expected to tell the commission president: “We’re leaving on 31 October, come what may – so let’s work hard to get a deal in the time remaining. Some MPs have been peddling a myth that I am not serious about getting a deal. Nothing could be further from the truth. I am striving for a deal and I think we can achieve this. I will commit UK officials and my lead negotiator to work flat out to come up with a new agreement without being trapped into EU laws.”

He is expected to add: “There should be no doubt about my determination to take us out on 31 October. I will not ask for an extension. I absolutely believe that our friends in Europe want an orderly exit, so now is the time for serious talks.”

A Downing Street source said there was no chance of the prime minister going cap in hand to the EU summit in mid- October. “The PM will not negotiate a delay at the Brussels council,” the source said, before suggesting there could be legal challenges.

“We expect there to be a major court battle immediately after the 19th (of October) and attempts to pass legislation revoking article 50, which the prime minister will refuse to consider in any circumstances. Conservative MPs who want another delay don’t understand that this would probably destroy the Conservative party and put Corbyn into No 10.”

Mr Johnson took aim on Saturday night at opposition parties and the 21 rebel Tories who voted for the legislation to block no deal before being stripped of the party whip. In a statement, he told voters: “Don’t be fooled by Corbyn and the ringleaders. On the one hand, they say I don’t want a deal. On the other, they want to force me to extend. Both are wrong. I am straining to get a deal, but I will also end the uncertainty and take us out on 31 October.”

As the row escalated, Keir Starmer, Labour’s Brexit spokesman, said the prime minister should think carefully before pursuing an illegal strategy. “If Boris Johnson seeks to defy the law, then the consequences will be serious,” he said. “Parliament has placed robust legal duties on Boris Johnson to secure an extension and stop a no-deal Brexit at the end of October. If the prime minister thinks parliament is going to stand by while he breaks the law, then he has another think coming.” – Guardian