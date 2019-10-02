Johnson outlines alternative Brexit plans in letter to Juncker

British prime minister Boris Johnson has called the Northern Ireland backstop “a bridge to nowhere” in a letter in which he laid out the UK’s alternative plan for a Brexit deal with the EU.

Mr Johnson outlined measures that he said would avoid the need for checks or physical infrastructure.

The document said the proposals would provide for the potential creation of an all-island regulatory zone on the island of Ireland covering all goods, would ensure the integrity of the European Union single market and would be in keeping with the Good Friday Agreement.

“It is, as such, a proposal for an agreement which should be acceptable to both sides,” it concluded.

Mr Johnson told European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker that failure to reach a Brexit deal would be a “failure of statecraft for which we would all be responsible” as he set out his plans.

In his letter, Mr Johnson said “both sides now need to consider whether there is sufficient willingness to compromise” to reach an agreement before October 31st.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar disputed the earlier assertion by Mr Johnson during his Conservative party speech that checks on goods moving between North and South is a “technical” matter.

Giving his first response to the leaked British proposals on replacing the backstop, Mr Varadkar said: “I think it’s much more than a technical issue. It’s deeply political, it’s legal and the technical aspects are only a small part of it.”

Mr Varadkar said he would consult with other European leaders and the European Commisison before deciding on a joint response to the British proposals. “But what I can say from the leaks that we’ve seen that what’s been put forward is not promising and does not appear to form the basis for an agreement,” Mr Varadkar told journalists at Government Buildings.

“But we will always keep talking, we will always stay open to proposals from the British Government. But like I say, I want to see them in writing first before coming to any definitive conclusion.”

