Kevin Phelan to be sentenced over role in pension fraud scheme

Northern Ireland businessman Kevin Phelan is to be sentenced for fraud. Photograph: Colm Keena

Convicted fraudster Kevin Phelan, from Omagh, Co Tyrone, is due to sentenced at the Crown Court in Leeds on Thursday.

Phelan (62) did not attend a sentencing hearing in January at which one of his co-conspirators was jailed for eight years and another was jailed for five for their roles in a pension fraud scheme.

The Northern Ireland businessman acted as a land agent for Independent deputy Michael Lowry and businessman Denis O’Brien in property deals in England in the 1990s that were examined by the Moriarty (Payments to Politicians) tribunal.

He did not give evidence to the tribunal.

In January, Phelan’s sentencing was adjourned to allow him to get medical treatment the court heard was necessary.

The conviction by a jury of Phelan and his two Yorkshire-based co-conspirators in August 2025 came at the end of a lengthy trial focused on a fraudulent pension liberation scheme.

Phelan, Daniel Giles, of Jacob Drive, Coventry, and Mohammed Yusuf Adrian Bashforth, of Wakefield, West Yorkshire, were found guilty of conspiring to defraud pension holders and cheat the UK Revenue between January 2013 and December 2014.

Phelan was not in court when the jury delivered its verdict. The judge was told his inability to attend was due to treatment he was receiving in Northern Ireland for “potentially serious heart issues”.