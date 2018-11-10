Jo Johnson: It would be travesty not to have second Brexit vote

The vote to leave the European Union was influenced by a fantasy set of promises that have been shown as undeliverable, Jo Johnson has said, as he seeks to explain his reasons for resigning from the cabinet on Friday.

The former transport minister accused the Brexit campaign - which was led, in part, by his brother Boris - of offering the public “a false prospectus” that bears little resemblance to the reality of the deal that the prime minister is to present to parliament.

He said it would be a democratic travesty not to go back to the people for another vote.

Mr Johnson suggested that other senior Conservatives might be considering their positions, saying that “many are reflecting hard about the deal that’s looming and how they will respond to it”.

“In the campaign there were undoubtedly promises made that were shown to be undeliverable - no one can dispute that,” Mr Johnson said, pointing to the vision of a low-tax, pro-business, Singapore-style economy on the edge of Europe.

False prospectus

“It was a false prospectus, it was a fantasy set of promises that have been shown up for what they were,” he told the Today programme on Radio 4. “We are now faced with the reality of that in the form of the deal that the prime minister is about to bring back before parliament.

“My view is that this is so different from what was billed that it would be an absolute travesty if we don’t go back to the people and ask if they want to exit the EU on this extraordinarily hopeless basis.”

Mr Johnson, the MP for Orpington in Kent, spoke the morning after announcing his resignation from the cabinet with an open letter that delivered a stinging criticism of the deal negotiated between Theresa May and EU leaders in Brussels. He accused the PM of offering a choice between “vassalage and chaos” and called for a second referendum now that the reality of Brexit had become clearer.

But he denied that his resignation was an attempt to undermine May’s position. “My priority is really just to do my best as a now backbench MP to try and encourage the country to pause and reflect before we do something that is irrevocably stupid,” Mr Johnson said.

Not even the merest smidgeon of leadership from Jeremy Corbyn here. https://t.co/dvq8xbWVrB — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) November 9, 2018

“I think it would be a democratic travesty if we didn’t go back to the people and seek to consent for the departure of the EU on that basis.”

Mr Johnson’s move drew criticism from Tory loyalists. Damian Green, the former first secretary of state, said a new referendum would be unlikely to deliver a clear result. He said: “I think a second referendum would be divisive, but it wouldn’t be decisive. All the evidence is that the country is still, more or less, split down the middle.”

Cannot be stopped

Meanwhile Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said that Brexit cannot be stopped.

Mr Corbyn also indicated he felt sorry for British prime minister Theresa May over the EU withdrawal negotiations but said she was following the wrong path.

Asked by German magazine Der Spiegel if he would stop Brexit if he could, the Labour leader said: “We can’t stop it.

“The referendum took place. Article 50 has been triggered. What we can do is recognise the reasons why people voted Leave.”

The comments will come as a blow for Labour MPs pressing for a new referendum on EU withdrawal.

Mr Corbyn has insisted that Labour is not seeking a fresh poll but that all options remain on the table.

Pressed on whether he felt sorry for Mrs May due to the “impossible task” of reaching agreement with Brussels and uniting the Tory party, Mr Corbyn said: “I am a decent human being, I feel sorry for anyone in distress.

“But the best way for anyone to alleviate distress is to take yourself away from the source of it.”

Negotiations

Mr Corbyn insisted he would not face the same problems as Mrs May if he was in charge of Brexit negotiations.

The Labour leader said: “No, because we wouldn’t be trying to face towards the deregulated economy of the United States, which the one wing of the Tory party is trying to do all the time.

“We would want to make a new and comprehensive customs union with the European Union, one that would obviously protect the Irish border — that’s crucial — but also ensure that our supply chains worked in both directions.

“People voted Leave, or they voted Remain, but nobody voted to lose their job. Nobody voted to reduce their living standards or working conditions.”

Meanwhile, Mr Corbyn said he would be against any move by Blairite MPs to break away and form a new centre party.

He said: “No, I don’t want the party to be split because any split would be dangerous for the future of all of us.

“I want them to stay together and recognise that, unless we offer an inclusive radical alternative to what this Tory government is doing, we’re not going to win the election. We’re offering that radical alternative.”–Guardian/ PA