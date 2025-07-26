‘Get your act together’: Donald Trump tells Europe to address immigration

US president Donald Trump reacts as he plays golf at the Trump Turnberry golf courses, in Turnberry Photograph: AFP via Getty Images

Intensive negotiations are continuing on Saturday between the EU and the US before a crunch meeting in Scotland between Donald Trump and the European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, to avert a costly trade war.

Trump spent the night at his family-owned Turnberry golf resort on a private visit, but took time to criticise European leaders over wind turbines and immigration claiming there won’t be a Europe unless they “get their act together”.

“I say two things to Europe. Stop the windmills. You’re ruining your countries. I really mean it, it’s so sad. You fly over and you see these windmills all over the place, ruining your beautiful fields and valleys and killing your birds,” he said.

“On immigration, you better get your act together,” he said. “You’re not going to have Europe anymore.”

US president Donald Trump waves as he drives a golf buggy the Trump Turnberry golf courses, in Turnberry on the south west coast of Scotland on July 26th, 2025. Photograph: AFP via Getty Images

On Saturday morning, he abandoned a scheduled meeting with the press, who travelled with him on Air Force One, for a round of golf at his seaside course with music blaring from the buggy he drove.

Sky News, stationed next to the course, reported the songs included Billy Joel’s Uptown Girl, Elaine Paige’s Memory and Simon and Garfunkel’s Bridge over Troubled Water.

Billed as a four-day family visit to Scotland, Trump is meeting European leaders and the British prime minister, Keir Starmer, raising hopes of new and refined trade deals with the EU and the UK.

On the prospects of an EU trade deal, the US president has said there were “20 sticking points”. When asked what they were, he said: “Well, I don’t want to tell you what the sticking points are.”

He described von der Leyen as a “highly respected woman” and said the meeting on Sunday with the EU chief would be “good”, rating the chances of a deal as “a good 50-50”.

It is understood von der Leyen and her aides will fly in on Saturday, with the European trade commissioner, Maroš Šefčovič, arriving on Sunday morning.

It is expected the deal will centre on an outline agreement in principle over 15% tariff rates for exports including cars, but with a 50% tariff continuing on steel. There may also be a breakthrough deal on pharmaceuticals, setting a rate of 15% for exports.

Although this would breach a longstanding World Trade Organisation agreement that medicines are rated at a zero tariff, it would be a far cry from the 200 per cent tariff Trump threatened to impose on pharmaceuticals earlier this month.

This would have triggered a highly damaging trade war not just with Ireland, where many US multinationals are based, but Germany, Denmark, Belgium, France and Spain.

Von der Leyen’s spokesperson, Paula Pinho, said: “Intensive negotiations at technical and political [level] have been ongoing between the EU and US. Leaders will now take stock and consider the scope for a balanced outcome that provides stability and predictability for businesses and consumers on both sides of the Atlantic.”

It is believed the meeting will be held in Aberdeenshire and will be followed by a series of meetings with Starmer on Monday, with hopes he will widen the bare bones trade deal he struck in May.

A major security operation surrounded the US president’s golf round at the start of a five day long private visit to Scotland.

A large number of police and military personnel have been spotted searching the grounds at the venue in South Ayrshire.

Various road closures have been put in place, with limited access for both locals and members of the media.

With no talks apparently scheduled for Saturday, the president – a well-known golf enthusiast – appears to be free to play the famous Turnberry course.

However, protests have been planned, with opponents of Mr Trump expected to gather in both Edinburgh and Aberdeen later on Saturday and the Stop Trump coalition planning what it has described as being a “festival of resistance”.

As well as visiting Trump Turnberry, Mr Trump will head to Aberdeenshire later in his visit and is expected to open a second course at his golf resort in Balmedie.

As he landed in Ayrshire on Friday, the president took questions from journalists, telling Europe to “get your act together” on immigration, which he said was “killing” the continent.

He also praised Starmer, who he described as a “good man”, but added that the prime minister is “slightly more liberal than I am”.

Saturday will be the first real test of Police Scotland during the visit as it looks to control the demonstrations in Aberdeen and Edinburgh, as well as any which spring up near to the president’s course.

The force has asked for support from others around the UK to bolster officer numbers, with both organisations representing senior officers and the rank-and-file claiming there is likely to be an impact on policing across the country for the duration of the visit.

Before the visit started, Mr Swinney appealed to Scots to protest “peacefully and within the law”. - The Guardian and PA