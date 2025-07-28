Older brother of Liam and Noel Gallagher charged with rape

Paul Gallagher is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday. Photograph: Getty Images

The older brother of Liam and Noel Gallagher has been charged with rape.

Paul Gallagher (59) who lives in East Finchley, north London, is also accused of coercive and controlling behaviour, three counts of sexual assault, three counts of intentional strangulation, two counts of making a threat to kill and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The alleged offences are claimed to have taken place between 2022 and 2024, said the metropolitan police.

He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, August 27th.

The charges against Mr Gallagher, who is a year older than Noel and seven years older than Liam, were first reported by the Daily Telegraph.

Cate Baccas from the crown prosecution service said: “We can confirm we have authorised the Metropolitan Police Service to charge Paul Gallagher with rape and other offences following a police investigation.

“Mr Gallagher ... has been charged with a range of offences, including rape and sexual assault. He has also been charged with assault, controlling or coercive behaviour, making threats to kill and intentional strangulation ... The crown prosecution service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are now active and that he has a right to a fair trial.”

She added that it is important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online that could prejudice proceedings. – PA