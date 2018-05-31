Five injured as car ploughs into pedestrians in Manchester

Five people have been left injured after a car ploughed into pedestrians in Greater Manchester.

Police were called to Europa Way, in Trafford Park, at 9.50pm to reports a car hit a number of pedestrians.

Emergency services are at the scene and the extent of the injuries is not yet known.

The car failed to stop at the scene and enquiries are ongoing to trace the vehicle.

There is no evidence to suggest the incident is terrorism-related at this stage, Greater Manchester Police said. – PA