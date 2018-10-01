EU ‘needs to get serious’ to avoid no-deal Brexit, says Raab

Britain is willing to listen to “alternative ways” of delivering Brexit as negotiations with the European Union move into their final phase, Brexit secretary Dominic Raab has told the Conservative Party conference.

But he warned that the UK will leave with no deal rather than accept an arrangement that compromises the constitutional integrity of the United Kingdom or tries to keep the UK inside the EU by the back door.

“As in any negotiation, we will listen to alternative ways of delivering on the strategic criteria we have set out, because a good deal would be the best outcome for everyone. But our willingness to compromise is not without limits. We are leaving the European Union in fact, not just in name,” he said.

Mr Raab defended Theresa May’s Chequers proposal but admitted it involved compromises and that Britain would accept EU rules to protect its own interests. But he criticised the EU’s approach to negotiations as disrespectful and obstructive.

“Our prime minister has been constructive and respectful. In return we heard jibes from senior leaders. And we saw a starkly one-sided approach to negotiation, where the EU’s theological approach allows no room for serious compromise. And yet we are expected to cast aside the territorial integrity of our own country. If the EU want a deal, they need to get serious. And they need to do it now,” he said.

Labour pains

Other cabinet ministers and senior Conservatives also voiced support for the prime minister, warning that a divided party could allow Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour to win power.

Chancellor Philip Hammond told delegates in Birmingham that, regardless of their views on Brexit, some geographical and economic facts were unavoidable.

“Europe remains, by far, our biggest market. And after 45 years of membership, Britain’s economy has shaped itself around that fact. Complex supply chains cross and re-cross our borders. More than 11,000 trucks pass each day through the Port of Dover and the Channel Tunnel alone, carrying tens of thousands of tons of food, components and finished products in both directions with no more delay or bureaucracy than they would crossing the border from England into Wales. And our businesses, and the workers whose jobs depend on them, need that friction-free access to continue,” he said.

Mr Hammond predicted that, if the prime minister returns from Brussels with a Brexit deal, the British economy will receive a boost he described as a “deal dividend”.

Border pessimism

Britain is expected to present its proposal for the Border backstop next week but EU negotiators are pessimistic about its capacity to break the deadlock. The proposal is expected to accept the need for Northern Ireland to remain aligned with the EU for the regulation of goods but would offer the Assembly, which is currently suspended, a role in authorising such alignment.

Crucially it is expected to maintain Britain’s opposition to any customs arrangement for Northern Ireland that is distinct from the rest of the UK. Labour’s shadow Brexit minister, Jenny Chapman, said the prime minister had no credible plan for addressing the issue of the backstop.

“Labour has long argued that a customs union, with a strong single market relationship, is essential to avoid the return of a hard border in Northern Ireland. That is why it is disappointing the Tories have repeatedly blocked a customs union. If Theresa May is to have any chance of getting a Brexit deal through parliament, she needs to accept the need for a customs union after Brexit – and fast. However, Dominic Raab has appeared to rule that out so, like everything with this government, we will have to wait to see the details of any proposal and how it lands with Tory MPs,” she said.