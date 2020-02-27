Court rules Heathrow third runway plan unlawful

Opponents of the expansion of Heathrow Airport won a legal challenge in England’s Court of Appeal on Thursday after a judge ruled the UK government’s airport expansion policy was unlawful.

The judge said the policy failed to take into account the government’s climate change commitments, and that the government had not sought permission to appeal the ruling in the supreme court.

This means the government will need to amend its policy on airport expansion, which could mean scrapping the project.

Heathrow Airport said it will appeal the decision to the Supreme Court.

The appeal court decision overturned a May decision that threw out lawsuits from Friends of the Earth and other groups seeking to challenge the UK government’s approval of the plan.

Judge Keith Lindblom said the then-transport secretary acted “unlawfully when failing to consider climate change”.

However, the judge added: “Our decision should be properly understood. “We have not decided, and could not decide, that there will be no third runway at Heathrow.

“We have not found that a national policy statement supporting this project is necessarily incompatible with the United Kingdom’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions and mitigating climate change under the Paris Agreement, or with any other policy the Government may adopt or international obligation it may undertake.”

The expansion at the London hub was delayed for decades because of concerns about extra aircraft noise, increased pollution, the demolition of homes and the impact on already crowded roads.

The decision risks causing further delays and uncertainty to a project that was proposed in 2002.

Tanya Steele, chief executive of the World Wildlife Fund, said: “This is a victory for the climate and for future generations who will have to live with the impacts of environmentally catastrophic infrastructure projects.

“No plan for net zero emissions, either from the UK Government or from Heathrow itself, can be credible if it includes a third runway.”

Tim Alderslade – chief executive of Airlines UK, an industry body representing UK-registered airlines, – said: “Today’s decision is extremely disappointing.

“The economic prize is enormous if expansion is done right, with airlines ready to respond to the unlocking of new capacity by creating new routes and helping to connect the UK to new markets and destinations, and Heathrow to regions across the country,” he said.

“UK aviation has committed to net zero carbon by 2050 and this factors in the emissions created by Heathrow expansion.” – Agencies