Chancellor Sajid Javid quits as Boris Johnson’s reshuffle goes awry

Britain’s chancellor of the exchequer Sajid Javid has quit Boris Johnson’s government as the prime minister’s reshuffle on Thursday morning took a dramatic twist.

The resignation, reportedly because Mr Johnson insisted that he sack his advisers, and replace them with officials chosen by Number 10, is a major blow to the government and came after a series of high-profile sackings.

A spokesman for Mr Javid confirmed that he has resigned. The spokesman told the Press Association:

“[Javid] has turned down the job of chancellor of the exchequer. The prime minister said he had to fire all his special advisers and replace them with Number 10 special advisers to make it one team. The chancellor said no self-respecting minister would accept those terms.”

According to Sky News, Rishi Sunak, the chief secretary to the treasury, is expected to be appointed chancellor.

Mr Javid served as chancellor since July 2019. His departure comes just weeks before the budget, where he was expected to announce a “decade of renewal” with tax cuts and spending for disadvantaged areas.

Mr Javid stood for the leadership of the Conservative Party against Mr Johnson last year, coming fourth in the race, before being appointed chancellor.

Earlier, Mr Johnson sacked a clutch of senior ministers,including Northern Ireland secretary Julian Smith, business secretary Andrea Leadsom, housing minister Esther McVey, environment secretary Theresa Villiers, education minister Chris Skidmore, and attorney general Geoffrey Cox.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar paid warm tribute to Mr Smith’s role in the North, calling him “one of Britain’s finest politicians of our time”.

He tweeted: “In 8 months as Secretary of State, Julian you helped to restore powersharing in Stormont, secured an agreement with us to avoid a hard border, plus marriage equality. You are one of Britain’s finest politicians of our time. Thank you”