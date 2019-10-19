Brexit: What happened in Parliament today and what happens next?

It was billed as “Super Saturday” as the Commons held a weekend sitting for the first time in 37 years, but things did not go the way prime minister Boris Johnson had planned.

What happened in Parliament?

MPs voted by a majority of 16 to back an amendment put forward by former Cabinet minister Sir Oliver Letwin to withhold approval of the deal agreed between Boris Johnson and Brussels “unless and until implementing legislation is passed”.

Sir Oliver, who lost the Tory whip for voting against the government on Brexit previously, said the amendment was “insurance” against the UK crashing out of the EU without a deal by mistake on the scheduled deadline of October 31st.

Independent MP Sir Oliver Letwin. Photograph: Simon Dawson/Reuters

How did the Government react?

The prime minister decided not to have a so-called “meaningful vote” on his deal in light of the amendment.

The government is set to bring the Withdrawal Agreement Bill to the Commons early next week.

That is the legislation needed for Brexit and a “meaningful vote” could be held on Monday if Speaker John Bercow allows it.

Could Mr Johnson still get his deal through Parliament?

Yes, but time is running out ahead of the October 31st deadline as the European Parliament would also need to ratify it.

Without a meaningful vote, support for the agreement has not yet been tested.

Though the prime minister has attracted support from a number of prominent Brexiteer Tories, the DUP is strongly opposed to the deal.

What happens now?

Under the terms of the so-called Benn Act, which was passed against the prime minister’s wishes, Mr Johnson must write to the EU asking for a three-month Brexit extension if he has not secured a deal by 11pm on Saturday.

MPs voted to accept the Letwin amendment. Photograph: House of Commons/PA Wire

Will he do so?

Mr Johnson said, in a letter to all MPs on Saturday evening, that he would not negotiate a deal with the EU. The letter to MPs came after the prime minister told the Commons: “I will not negotiate a delay with the EU, and neither does the law compel me to do so.”

Downing Street refused to clarify the situation, however a spokesman for Mr Johnson said that “governments comply with the law”.

How would Remainers react if the prime minister fails to send such a letter?

Campaigners would likely mount a legal challenge which could see a potential Supreme Court hearing within days.

Would the EU agree to an extension?

Despite European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker raising doubts over another Brexit delay, the decision needs to be taken by all 27 remaining EU states, not him.

However, the EU could set a different length to an extension, either shorter or longer than the three-month one cited in the Benn Act.

The EU could decide not to formally respond to such a letter from the prime minister until it sees if Mr Johnson can get the Withdrawal Agreement Bill through Parliament next week.

Will there be an emergency EU summit?

If Mr Johnson gets the Withdrawal Agreement Bill through, there could be a special gathering of leaders on October 28th.

If the deal needs more time at that stage to get through Parliament, leaders could agree to a short extension. - PA