Judge’s link to regulator leads to adjournment of ex-councillor’s charity theft case

Former Fine Gael representative for Cavan has pleaded guilty to two charges

The judge excused himself after saying he was member of charitable services committee linked to Charities Regulator
Paul Murphy
Fri Nov 07 2025 - 19:061 MIN READ

A judge has postponed sentencing of a former Fine Gael county council cathaoirleach for theft after telling the court it would be inappropriate for him to continue dealing with the case.

The former Cavan councillor, Sean McKiernan, who is in his 40s, is charged with the theft of €172,000 from Navan Mental Health Housing Association Ltd in 2019 and 2020.

He has pleaded guilty two charges: the theft of €5,270 from the charity on September 26th, 2019, and theft of €800 from the organisation on April 6th, 2020.

A sentencing hearing for McKiernan, of Trinity Bungalow, Virginia Road, Bailieborough, went on for about an hour on Friday before Judge John Martin retired to his chambers.

When he returned the judge said he was a member of a charitable services committee linked to the Charities Regulator.

He said he did not think it would be appropriate for him to continue to deal with the case.

The judge adjourned the case at Trim Circuit Court for discussions between prosecuting and defence lawyers.

