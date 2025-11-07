UK

Woman guilty of harassing Madeleine McCann’s parents

Polish woman claimed to be missing girl and repeatedly turned up at McCann family home

Court artist sketch of Julia Wandelt (left) and Karen Spragg at Leicester Crown Court. Photograph: Elizabeth Cook/PA Wire
Court artist sketch of Julia Wandelt (left) and Karen Spragg at Leicester Crown Court. Photograph: Elizabeth Cook/PA Wire
Sophie Robinson, Josh Payne, Stephanie Wareham and Matthew Cooper, PA
Fri Nov 07 2025 - 12:041 MIN READ

A Polish woman who claimed to be Madeleine McCann has been found guilty of harassing the missing girl’s parents by turning up at their home and sending sinister letters and messages repeatedly begging for a DNA test.

Julia Wandelt, 24, put her hands to her face when jurors returned a guilty verdict for the harassment of Kate and Gerry McCann on Friday, but a not guilty verdict for a charge of stalking.

A five-week trial at Leicester Crown Court heard Wandelt claimed to have memories, induced by hypnosis sessions, of being abducted and of living with the McCanns as a child, including feeding Madeleine’s younger brother Sean and playing ring-a-ring-a-roses.

Jurors heard that Wandelt, who had an emotional outburst while Mrs McCann gave evidence against her, tried to persuade “anybody prepared to listen” that she was Madeleine, and that she had been kidnapped from Portugal and abused with other girls in Poland.

Wandelt called and messaged Mrs McCann more than 60 times in one day on April 13 last year, claiming to have a memory of the mother stroking her head and saying she would find her before the abduction.

Her co-defendant, Karen Spragg, was found not guilty of stalking and harassment.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter