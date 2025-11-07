Darragh O’Keeffe odds on to be champion jockey as he continues to set scorching pace

Jockey Darragh O’Keeffe celebrates after winning the BetVictor Champion Chase on Envoi Allen at Down Royal last Saturday. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

Darragh O’Keeffe has a dozen rides this weekend as he continues to set a scorching pace in pursuit of being crowned champion jockey for the first time.

Having stepped into the shoes of Rachael Blackmore as first jockey to Henry de Bromhead after her retirement in May, the 25-year-old has enjoyed a superb start to his new job.

Although still only at the start of November, and the halfway point of the campaign, O’Keeffe has already achieved his best season with a tally of 64 winners and is closing in on a €1 million in prize money.

Those 64 winners put him 30 clear of his nearest rival, Jack Kennedy, and the reigning champion, Paul Townend, is on 31.

If the latter can be expected to start cutting that lead once the full power of Willie Mullins’s large team gets into full gear, O’Keeffe’s is far in front that Paddy Power make him an 8-11 favourite to still be in front when the season finishes in May.

Last weekend’s Grade One success on Envoi Allen in Down Royal underlined the level of confidence and momentum with which the rider from the heart of steeplechase country in Doneraile is operating.

Lonesome Boatman in Sunday’s Cork National was another notable success for O’Keeffe, who rides in all eight races at Gowran on Saturday and has four more 24 hours later in Naas.

Jockey Darragh O’Keeffe with trainer Henry de Bromhead after winning the BetVictor Champion Chase on Envoi Allen at Down Royal last weekend. Photograph: PA

Such is the strength in depth of the De Bromhead squad that the man in form has had some difficult choices to make in advance of the Gowran action.

The Co Waterford trainer has a trio in the €22,000 two-mile handicap chase, including the course and distance winner Champagne Mahler, who will relish testing ground conditions.

In the circumstances, O’Keeffe opting to stick with Downmexicoway looks significant. Winner of his first start over fences in Killarney, he was subsequently runner-up in a Grade Three at Tipperary and races here off a mark of 134.

Dschinges Dragon lines up in a later novice handicap hurdle and is a course and distance winner. But she, too, has been discarded by O’Keeffe in favour of topweight Los Blanco.

The hurdling newcomer Tim Toe and Lantry Lady in the opening Beginners Chase could also strike on a notable day for their rider. Lantry Lady needs to tidy up her jumping based on one run over fences last season but will perhaps like the going more than likely threat Break My Soul.

De Bromhead’s reach on Saturday extends to Wincanton where James Bowen has been engaged to ride Cobra Queen in a Grade Two novice chase. The Roscommon and Tramore winner looks to have smart hurdler Blueking D’Oroux to beat.

John McConnell’s veteran Seddon is the sole Irish hope for the season’s first race over Aintree’s famed Grand National fences, the Grand Sefton Handicap Chase.

Last year’s winner King Turgeon will try to become the first horse to win the race back-to-back in its modern guise.

“It looks like a tougher race than last year, and he’s a lot higher in the handicap, but saying that, he’s only seven and he’s in good form. He schooled on Wednesday morning and jumped nicely, so we look forward to having another go at the race.

“He was brilliant over those last fences last year, and the way he schooled would give you a lot of hope he is going to be the same again,” said his trainer, David Pipe.

The 2025 flat campaign on turf in Britain fizzles out in Doncaster on Saturday, where Colin Keane will have three rides, including Michael O’Callaghan’s Navassa Island in a Listed contest. Kevin Coleman is another Irish trainer seeking Listed success later on the card with Akecheta.

Trainer John Oxx with Sea the Stars, who won six Group One races in six months in 2009, including the 2,000 Guineas, the Derby and the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Separately, one of the world’s top stallions, Sea The Stars, will have a career high fee of €300,000 for the 2026 breeding season.

The Aga Khan Studs revealed their fees for next year and Sea The Stars, based at Gilltown Stud in Co Kildare, will be the most expensive sire based in Ireland in 2026.

Daryz, winner of last month’s Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, was the star turn for Sea The Stars this year, although Aventure and Sosie also won at the top level for him.

The 2009 world champion racehorse is now 19 and is responsible for a catalogue of top performers over the years, perhaps most notably Baaeed.

The only higher-priced stallions in Europe are the English-based duo, Dubawi and Frankel, who are both at £350,000 (almost €400,000) for next year.

Europe’s new champion sire, Night Of Thunder, will stand at an increased fee of €200,000 at Darley’s Irish base in Kildangan Stud. His progeny have excelled this year, including the Prince Of Wales and Juddmonte International winner Ombudsman, as well as 1000 Guineas heroine Desert Flower.