Brexit cannot be stopped, says Jeremy Corbyn

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has said that Brexit cannot be stopped.

Mr Corbyn also indicated he felt sorry for British prime minister Theresa May over the EU withdrawal negotiations but said she was following the wrong path.

Asked by German magazine Der Spiegel if he would stop Brexit if he could, the Labour leader said: “We can’t stop it.

“The referendum took place. Article 50 has been triggered. What we can do is recognise the reasons why people voted Leave.”

The comments will come as a blow for Labour MPs pressing for a new referendum on EU withdrawal.

Not even the merest smidgeon of leadership from Jeremy Corbyn here. https://t.co/dvq8xbWVrB — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) November 9, 2018

Mr Corbyn has insisted that Labour is not seeking a fresh poll but that all options remain on the table.

Pressed on whether he felt sorry for Mrs May due to the “impossible task” of reaching agreement with Brussels and uniting the Tory party, Mr Corbyn said: “I am a decent human being, I feel sorry for anyone in distress.

“But the best way for anyone to alleviate distress is to take yourself away from the source of it.”

Negotiations

Mr Corbyn insisted he would not face the same problems as Mrs May if he was in charge of Brexit negotiations.

The Labour leader said: “No, because we wouldn’t be trying to face towards the deregulated economy of the United States, which the one wing of the Tory party is trying to do all the time.

“We would want to make a new and comprehensive customs union with the European Union, one that would obviously protect the Irish border — that’s crucial — but also ensure that our supply chains worked in both directions.

“People voted Leave, or they voted Remain, but nobody voted to lose their job. Nobody voted to reduce their living standards or working conditions.”

Meanwhile, Mr Corbyn said he would be against any move by Blairite MPs to break away and form a new centre party.

He said: “No, I don’t want the party to be split because any split would be dangerous for the future of all of us.

“I want them to stay together and recognise that, unless we offer an inclusive radical alternative to what this Tory government is doing, we’re not going to win the election. We’re offering that radical alternative.” – PA