Blow to PM as David Davis resigns as Brexit secretary

David Davis has resigned his role as Brexit secretary in the British government, in a major blow to prime minister Theresa May.

Ms May is hoping to win over Tory Brexiteers after a backlash against her plans for leaving the European Union.

Mr Davis, who had signed up to the plan agreed by the cabinet at Chequers on Friday, has quit, however. Two senior sources confirmed Mr Davis’s departure from the cabinet.

Reacting to the development, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said: “We’ll see how things develop.

“As far as I am concerned, when Theresa May speaks she speaks for the UK government and that’s the basis I’ll be working on.”

Mr Davis ’s exit could embolden Brexiteer backbenchers with concerns over Ms May’s leadership.

The move comes on the eve of a major test for the prime minister as she faces first the House of Commons, and then a potentially stormy meeting of Tory MPs and peers on Monday.

Ms May is expected to tell MPs that the strategy agreed on at Chequers is the “right Brexit” for Britain. – Press Association