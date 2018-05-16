Alleged IRA sympathiser accused of having terror documents

An alleged IRA sympathiser has appeared in court accused of possessing terrorist documents, including instructions on how to wage guerrilla warfare.

Christopher Partington (33), is accused of collecting information about making explosives as well as an IRA manual on his mobile phone.

He appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday charged with seven counts of possessing documents useful for the purposes of terrorism between February 19th and May 1st this year, under Section 58 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

Mr Partington, from Little Hulton, in Manchester, spoke to confirm his name, date of birth and that he is British, before indicating that he intends to enter not-guilty pleas to all of the charges.

Guerrilla warfare

He is alleged to have had electronic documents, including the IRA Green Book, which contains instructions on how to wage guerrilla warfare.

Titles of other documents, which are contained in the court charges, include How To Make Black Powder And Other Explosives, Improvised Munitions Handbook, FM5-31 Boobytrap, and Amateur Pyrotechnics By Dan Williams.

The alleged collection also includes two volumes of the Poor Man’s James Bond, which contains information about explosives, weapons, unarmed combat, poisons, and boobytraps.

Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot remanded Mr Partington, who has previously worked as a labourer and a builder, in custody.

He will next appear at the Old Bailey on June 8th. – Press Association