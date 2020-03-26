New York authorities fear disaster as US deaths pass 1,000

New York authorities moved to avert a public health disaster in the city on Wednesday as its emergence as America’s biggest coronavirus hot spot sent warnings to the rest of the country.

US deaths passed 1,000 on Wednesday, with a quarter of those in New York, while more than 69,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the country.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases globally is likely to reach half a million in just a few days, the latest Johns Hopkins University figures show, as Italy’s cases edge closer to overtaking those in China.

The total number of confirmed cases worldwide is currently 471,783. Global deaths passed 21,000 on Thursday.

Italy and Spain are the two worst-affected countries, with 7,503 and 3,647 fatalities respectively. China has 81,727 cases and Italy has 74,386 while Spain has reported 49,515 cases of Covid-19.

In Japan, Tokyo warned of a potential “explosion” of cases in the city as residents were urged to stay indoors this weekend.

Coronavirus cases in the Japanese capital jumped on Wednesday with 41 newly confirmed infected people, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said, a surge in a city that until now has mostly escaped the pandemic. The capital is in a “critical moment” over a potential explosion in cases, she said, and asked that residents work from home and not go out on weekday nights.

China’s National Health Commission on Thursday reported 67 new COVID-19 cases, all of which it says were imported infections in recent arrivals from abroad. - Once again, there were no new cases reported in Wuhan, the city where the virus emerged in December. After a months-long lockdown, Wuhan residents are allowed out of the city, but cannot leave the surrounding province of Hubei until April 8.

Russia announced the halting of all international flights starting from Friday. The new measure comes as the number of coronavirus cases in Russia rapidly grows. On Wednesday, the government reported a total of 658 cases, with 163 new cases registered since the previous day.

In Brazil, state governors are defying president Jair Bolsonaro over his call to reopen schools and businesses, dismissing his argument that the “cure” of widespread shutdowns to contain the coronavirus is worse than the disease. Mr Bolsonaro contends the clampdown already ordered by many governors will deeply wound the already beleaguered economy and spark social unrest.

In a nationally televised address on Tuesday night, he urged governors to limit isolation only to high-risk people and to lift the strict anti-virus measures they have imposed in their regions.

Late on Wednesday night in Washington, the US Senate passed a $2.2 trillion economic rescue package in response to the pandemic. The House of Representatives will vote on the package on Friday.

President Donald Trump said of the greatest public-health emergency in anyone’s lifetime: “I don’t think its going to end up being such a rough patch.”

He said he anticipated the economy soaring “like a rocket ship” when the crisis was over, yet he implored Congress late in the day to move on critical aid without further delay.

The order to stay at home in New York State did not go into effect until Sunday evening, March 22nd, and New York City’s 1.1 million-student school system was not closed until March 15th, well after other districts had shut down. – PA