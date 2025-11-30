Binyamin Netanyahu submits request to president for pardon in corruption trial

Binyamin Netanyahu attends his trial on corruption charges at the district court in Tel Aviv last March. Photograph: YAIR SAGI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu has asked the president to grant him a pardon during his long-running corruption trial that has bitterly divided the country.

In a statement on Sunday the prime minister’s office said Mr Netanyahu had submitted a request for a pardon to the legal department of the Office of the President.

The office called it an “extraordinary request” with “significant implications”.

Mr Netanyahu is the only sitting prime minister in Israeli history to stand trial after being charged with fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in three cases accusing him of exchanging favours with wealthy political supporters.

Mr Netanyahu has not yet been convicted of anything. He denies the charges and has pleaded not guilty.

The request comes weeks after US president Donald Trump urged Israel to pardon him.

In a videotaped statement, Mr Netanyahu said the trial has divided the country and a pardon would help restore national unity.

He also said the requirement that he appear in court three times a week is a distraction that makes it difficult for him to lead the country.

His request consisted of two documents: a detailed letter signed by his lawyer and a letter signed by Mr Netanyahu.

They will be sent to the justice ministry for opinions and will then be transferred to the legal adviser in the Office of the President, which will formulate additional opinions for the president, Yitzhak Herzog. – AP