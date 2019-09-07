Time running out to save nuclear deal, warns Iran

Iran’s atomic energy spokesman has issued fresh warnings about its nuclear deal with world powers.

Behrouz Kamalvandi of the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran said on Saturday that his country had the ability to go beyond 20 per cent enrichment of uranium.

Analysts say 20 per cent is just a short technical step away from 90 per cent enrichment, which is weapons-grade level.

Mr Kamalvandi also warned that “Europeans should know that there is not much time left” to save the 2015 deal.

However, he added that Iran will continue to allow UN inspectors to access nuclear sites in the country.

Iran already has gone beyond the stockpile and enrichment level limits set by the deal.

This comes more than a year after US president Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the US from the nuclear deal.

Uranium

Iran has begun injecting uranium gas into advanced centrifuges in violation of its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, a spokesman said.

Behrouz Kamalvandi of the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran made the remarks in a news conference carried on live television.

He spoke from a podium with advanced centrifuges standing next to him.

Iran already has breached the stockpile and enrichment level limits set by the deal, while stressing it could quickly revert back to the terms of the accord, if Europe delivers the sanctions relief promised in return for curbing Tehran’s nuclear programme.

“As far as the other side does not implement their commitments, they should not expect Iran to fulfil its commitments,” Mr Kamalvandi said.

Mr Kamalvandi warned several times in his comments that Iran was rapidly approaching a point that would mean a full withdrawal from the deal.

“Our stockpile is quickly increasing, we hope they will come to their senses,” he said. – PA