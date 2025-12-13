Connacht’s backs could wreak havoc against Black Lion in Challenge Cup

Challenge Cup: Connacht v Black Lion, Dexcom Stadium, Saturday, 8pm – Live on Premier Sports

A cursory glance at the Connacht backline whets the appetite for what could be a swashbuckling night in Galway if the forwards are able to provide any sort of platform as Stuart Lancaster’s side looks for a first win in this season’s Challenge Cup following last weekend’s disappointment in Wales.

Recent arrival Sam Gilbert switches from centre to fullback, while the three-quarter-line is chock-full of pace and footballing ability, from wings Chay Mullins and Shayne Bolton to a centre partnership that has the skills to play through or around the opposition. There is experience aplenty in the halfbacks, Jack Carty, and a fit again Caolin Blade.

Connacht have been struck down by a long list of injuries at prop so Naas native Jordan Duggan and Dubliner Sam Illo – he’s made excellent strides in a short time this season – come into the frontrow either side of Dave Heffernan.

Former age-grade international loosehead prop Kildare’s Billy Bohan will make his debut off the bench, one that contains another ex-Irish 20s prop in Fiachna Barrett, set for a fourth senior appearance. The Murray, brothers, Darragh and Niall, man the secondrow while Paul Boyle is named as captain and at blindside flanker to accommodate the return from injury of Shamus Hurley-Langton.

David Hawkshaw is another player returning from injury, and he can cover outhalf and both centre positions. Lancaster said: “We’ve quite a number of injuries, and Bundee Aki is on a rest-week after his Ireland duties, but we’re still able to name a strong team filled with players who have plenty of minutes under their belt this season.

“It’s a unique challenge hosting a Georgian side, but it’s one we’re really looking forward to. You know they’re going to be physical, so we have to front up in that regard, and then feed off the support of the home crowd when the opportunities arise.”

Black Lion show one change to the starting team that lost at home to Montpellier 24-13 last weekend with Lasha Tsikhistavi coming into the backrow. They’ll offer the traditional Georgian virtues but anything other than a handsome Connacht win would constitute a huge surprise.

Connacht: S Gilbert; C Mullins, H Gavin, C Forde, S Bolton; J Carty, C Blade; J Duggan, D Heffernan, S Illo; D Murray, N Murray; P Boyle (capt), S Hurley-Langton, S Jansen. Replacements: D Tierney-Martin, B Bohan, F Barrett, J Joyce, S O’Brien, M Devine, David Hawkshaw, H West.

Black Lion: L Takaishvili, A Tabutsadze, D Tapladze, T Kakhoidze, S Aptsiauri; L Tsirekidze, T Peranidze; N Khatiashvili, I Kvatadze, K Darbaidze; M Babunashvili (capt), D Epremidze; L Tsikhistavi, G Tsutskiridze, G Sinauridze. Replacements: S Mamukashvili, V Kakovin, G Chkhartishvili, G Ganiashvili, G Kervalishvili, G Spenderashvili, Z Lutidze, S Todua.

Referee: A Woodthorpe (England).