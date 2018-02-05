Russia warns about jihadi anti-aircraft missiles after jet downed in Syria

Regional powers have supplied shoulder-fired missiles

Michael Jansen

The remains of a Russian Sukhoi Su-25 fighter jet in Ma’saran village near Saraqeb city, in eastern Idlib, Syria. Photograph: Abdalla Saad/EPA

The remains of a Russian Sukhoi Su-25 fighter jet in Ma’saran village near Saraqeb city, in eastern Idlib, Syria. Photograph: Abdalla Saad/EPA

 

Russia warned on Monday that jihadi use of shoulder-fired missiles has become a serious hazard to aircraft overflying Syria following the downing on Saturday of a Russian warplane on patrol over al-Qaeda-controlled Idlib province. The pilot ejected and was killed during a firefight on the ground.

“We are extremely worried that terrorists have man-portable anti-aircraft missile systems in their possession. This is a huge danger to all states,” said Kremlin spokesman Dimitry Peskov. He said 30 jihadis had been killed by Russian precision-guided missiles in strikes on the location from which the missile had been launched.

Russian lawmaker Viktor Vodolatsky said Syrian special forces operating with Russian air support are searching the area to retrieve the pilot’s body and collect evidence identifying the supplier of the weapon to groups that the UN brands “terrorist”.

Regional powers

The US has denied providing these arms (known as MANPADs) to opposition factions fighting in Syria, but regional powers with MANPADs in their arsenals have done so.

In retaliation for the downing of the jet, Russia has also intensified air-raids on Idlib city and towns and villages held by Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham, a coalition of mainly al-Qaeda-affiliated fundamentalist factions responsible for destroying the aircraft.

Opposition sources claimed 15 people had breathing difficulties after a bomb containing chlorine was dropped by a Syrian helicopter on the town of Saraqeb, while 22 were killed in air strikes elsewhere in Idlib. Damascus has denied it uses chemical weapons. US secretary of defence James Mattis said the US has no proof to support opposition accusations that it does.

Russian air action and Syrian army offensives in Idlib province could complicate Russian and Iranian relations with Turkey, which – under a “deconfliction” zone agreement reached by these three powers – is meant to monitor opposition compliance with a ceasefire in Idlib, although groups attached to al-Qaeda have rejected any halt to hostilities.

Military convoy

The entry into Idlib of a 12-vehicle military convoy may signal Ankara could be preparing to tackle rejectionists.

Syrian government allies Moscow and Tehran and pro-opposition Ankara have attempted to establish four “deconfliction zones” as a prerequisite to negotiations on a political settlement. Two of these zones, however, remain hot – Idlib in the northwest and eastern Ghouta, from which jihadis fire missiles into Damascus. Two civilians were killed on Monday at an aid distribution centre at the Russian Orthodox Church.

Turkey appears to tolerate Russian and Syrian army operations in Idlib in exchange for Russian acquiescence in Ankara’s offensive, launched on January 20th, against Kurdish fighters in the Afrin border enclave. Ankara claims to have “neutralised” more than 900 Kurdish militiamen, whom it regards as “terrorists,” at a cost of 13 Turkish military fatalities.

Turkey seeks to oust Kurdish fighters from Afrin and put it under the administration of the rebel Free Syrian Army consisting of Arab irregulars, a plan certain to alienate Afrin’s Kurdish civilian majority and create a new hot area on Syria’s northern frontier with Turkey.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.