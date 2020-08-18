One found guilty over 2005 killing of Lebanon PM Hariri

A UN-backed tribunal on Tuesday convicted a Hizbullah member of conspiracy to kill former Lebanese prime minister Rafik al-Hariri in a 2005 bombing in Beirut that set the stage for years of confrontation between Lebanon’s rival political forces.

There was insufficient evidence against three other men charged as accomplices in the bombing and they were acquitted, the tribunal in The Hague found.

Judges said they were “satisfied beyond a reasonable doubt” that the evidence showed that the main defendant, Salim Jamil Ayyash, possessed “one of six mobiles used by the assassination team” behind the bombing and ruled he was guilty of committing a terrorist attack and of homicide.

“The evidence also established that Mr Ayyash had affiliation with Hizbullah,” said Judge Micheline Braidy, reading a summary of the tribunal’s 2,600-page verdict.

The three other defendants are alleged members of Hizbullah, the Iran-backed Shia Muslim group.

Judges said they had, however, found no evidence that the leadership of Hizbullah or the Syrian government had played a part in the attack that left Hariri and 21 others dead. Hizbullah has denied any involvement in the February 14th, 2005, bombing.

The verdict comes as the Lebanese people are still reeling from the aftermath of a huge explosion in Beirut that killed 178 people this month, as well as from a devastating economic meltdown.

Hariri, a Sunni Muslim billionaire, had close ties with the US and to western and Sunni Gulf Arab allies, and was seen as a threat to Iranian and Syrian influence in Lebanon. He led efforts to rebuild Beirut following the 1975-1990 civil war.

“The trial chamber is of the view that Syria and Hizbullah may have had motives to eliminate Mr Hariri and his political allies, however, there is no evidence that the Hizbullah leadership had any involvement in Mr Hariri’s murder and there is no direct evidence of Syrian involvement,” Judge David Re said.

Plunged into crisis

Hariri’s assassination plunged Lebanon into what was then its worst crisis since the civil war.

Even before judges began reading their verdict into Hariri’s killing, Lebanon’s an-Nahar daily ran the headline: “International Justice Defeats Intimidation.”

The paper published a caricature of Hariri’s face looking at a mushroom cloud over the devastated city of Beirut, with a caption: “May you also (get justice)”, referring to an investigation that could unveil the cause of the recent blast.

Hizbullah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Friday he was not concerned with the trial and that if any members of the Shia group were convicted, it would stand by their innocence.

Hizbullah’s Al Manar TV and the pro-Damascus Al Mayadeen channel did not cover the trial, which other broadcasters in Lebanon were airing live.

Beirut tour guide Nada Nammour (54), speaking before the reading of the verdict began, said the 2005 bombing was a crime that should be punished. “Lebanon needs to see law and justice.”

The verdict in The Hague may further polarise a divided country and complicate a tumultuous situation after the August 4th blast at Beirut port. Authorities say ammonium nitrate stored unsafely detonated in the port incident, which led to public outrage and the government’s resignation.

Hariri’s killing removed a powerful Sunni leader and allowed the further political expansion of Shia power led by Hizbullah and its allies in Lebanon.

The investigation and trial in absentia of the four men has taken 15 years and cost roughly $1 billion. Sentencing will be carried out later. Mr Ayyash could face up to life imprisonment.

DNA evidence showed that the blast that killed Hariri was carried out by a male suicide bomber who was never identified.

Prosecutors used mobile phone records to argue the men on trial – Ayyash, Hassan Habib Merhi, Assad Hassan Sabra and Hussein Hassan Oneissi – carefully monitored Hariri’s movements in the months leading up to the attack to time the bombing and to put forward a fake claim of responsibility as a diversion.

Court-appointed lawyers said there was no physical evidence linking the four to the crime and they should be acquitted. – Reuters