Trump evacuated from briefing after shooting near White House

US president Donald Trump was evacuated from the White House briefing room on Monday evening after a shooting occurred on the perimeter of the White House grounds.

Within minutes of Mr Trump beginning his press conference he was approached by a secret service officer and escorted out of the room and into the Oval Office. He returned to the briefing room shortly thereafter and confirmed that a suspect had been shot by the secret service on Pennsylvania Avenue.

“It was outside of the White House – somebody was taken to the hospital. It was the suspect who was shot,” he said. “I don’t know the condition of the person.”

He added that he understood the suspect was armed. “It might not have had anything to do with me,” Mr Trump added.

Outside the White House the area had a heavy police presence. Passers-by said they had witnessed a man being shot and then tended to by several secret service members.

The area immediately around the White House has witnessed widespread protests in recent months following the death of African American man George Floyd in May.

The White House is one of the most heavily fortified buildings in the country, with armed secret service agents and snipers on duty in the complex at all times.