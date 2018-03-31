Man arrested after Irish boy (10) dies in Spain hit and run

Police in Spain have arrested a man after a 10-year-old Irish boy died following a hit and run incident on Thursday.

The incident occurred at approximately 8.30pm near the Gran Sur Shopping Centre on a street called Calle Dublin in Adeje, Tenerife.

The man being quizzed by police over the hit-and-run incident is believed to be a son of the registered owner of the Alfa Romeo that has been seized by police. Officers confirmed last on Saturday night it had been spotted by an off-duty police officer.

One said: “The man under arrest is a young man living in San Isidro in the municipality of Granadilla de Abona who investigators suspect was at the wheel of the Alfa Romeo. It was found on Friday afternoon near the scene of the hit and run, opposite Adeje football ground and near a secondary school called IES Galeon, by a National Police officer who was off-duty at the time. He alerted colleagues and sent them a picture.”

Spain’s interior ministry said in a tweet that the boy was taken to hospital where he later died.

The national police issued an appeal on Twitter. “The national police investigate the death of a 10-year-old child in Adeje, Tenerife,” it said. “Last Thursday after he ran over him, the driver of a red car was on the run without giving him any help.”

Police released stills of a red Alfa Romeo 145. A man was later arrested following a public appeal and a search.

Local police said hours before the boy died: “Do you know who ran over a boy aged 10 and then fled the scene without helping him? The youngster is fighting for his life in intensive care in hospital.”

A spokesman for the Department of Foreign Affairs told The Irish Times it was aware of the case but had not received any request for consular assistance. “We stand ready to assist,” he added.