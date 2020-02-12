Irishman airlifted out of Wuhan preparing to return home

An Irishman quarantined in Britain for two weeks after being airlifted out of China’s coronavirus-struck Wuhan is preparing to return to his home in Co Kildare.

“It wasn’t terrible,” said Ben Kavanagh, from Kilcullen, on his 14-day isolation at Arrowe Park hospital in Birkenhead near Liverpool.

“It actually flew by. Two weeks in quarantine – it sounds like a long time but every other night we played poker, there was food – breakfast, lunch and dinner – so it really wasn’t too bad.”

The psychology teacher who had been living and working in Wuhan was among scores of British and Irish citizens holed up in the hospital after being flown from China to the RAF base at Brize Norton in Oxfordshire.

While some chose to “self-isolate”, Mr Kavanagh said he joined the others playing cards and chatting.

He also continued to work by recording his classes on his laptop and sending them to his pupils online.

The hospital stay was less isolating than when he was under lockdown in his Wuhan apartment, he told RTÉ Radio One.

He believes he has been cleared to go home – “Should be, yeah. Hopefully” – where he intends to spend time with family and friends before eventually returning to Wuhan, where wants to continue to work.