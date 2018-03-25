Ex-Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont held by German police

German police say they have detained fugitive Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont on a European arrest warrant.

Police in the northern state of Schleswig-Holstein said highway police arrested Mr Puigdemont on Sunday morning near the A7 main road that leads from Denmark into Germany.

Catalonia's exiled ex-president Carles Puigdemont arrested near German-Danish border on Sunday morning on foot of Spanish European arrest warrant — Derek Scally (@DerekinBerlin) March 25, 2018

They said “Mr Puigdemont is currently in police custody” and refused to give further details.

A Spanish Supreme Court judge charged 13 Catalan separatist politicians with rebellion on Friday for their attempts to make the region independent of Spain, dealing a heavy blow to the secessionist movement.

The judge ordered international arrest warrants for the six Catalan officials who are fugitives, including Mr Puigdemont.–PA