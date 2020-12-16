Charlie Hebdo trial: 14 accomplices found guilty over 2015 terror attacks

A French court found guilty on Wednesday 14 accomplices of the Islamist militants behind the January 2015 attacks on the offices of the Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine and a Jewish supermarket in Paris.

The three attackers in the three days of killings across Paris, brothers Said and Cherif Kouachi and Amedy Coulibaly, were killed by police. The attacks were claimed jointly by so-called Islamic State and al-Qaeda.

Among the 14 was Hayat Boumeddiene, the former partner of Coulibaly. Coulibaly killed a policewoman and then four people in the Jewish supermarket in the terror attacks.

One of three suspects to be tried in absentia, Boumeddiene was found guilty of financing terrorism and belonging to a criminal terrorist network. She is thought to be alive and on the run from an international arrest warrant in Syria, where she joined Islamic State.

Boumeddiene was sentenced to 30 years in jail following the decision.

The two men who spirited her out of France, who were also tried in absentia, are thought to be dead.

Coulibaly was an associate of the gunmen behind the deadly attack at the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo in January 2015.

The accomplices were found guilty on different charges, ranging from membership of a criminal network to complicity in the attacks. Terrorism-related charges were dropped for several of the defendants, who were found guilty of lesser crimes.

The trial has reopened one of modern France’s darkest episodes, with the attacks marking the onset of a wave of Islamist violence that has killed scores more since. – Reuters/PA