‘At least 40 killed’ after Russian plane catches fire

At least 40 people were killed and seven people injured when a Russian passenger plane caught fire while making an emergency landing at a Moscow airport on Sunday evening.

Two children and one crew member were among those confirmed dead in the accident on the Russian-made Sukhoi Superjet-100 aircraft at Sheremetyevo airport, Russia’s investigative committee said.

Elena Markovskaya, a spokeswoman for Russia’s investigative committee, said early on Monday that 41 people were killed. But health minister Veronika Skvortsova said later that 38 survived, implying the death toll was 40.

Dramatic videos on social media showed the Superjet-100 skidding along the runway at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport engulfed in flames. Passengers escaped by emergency slides as the blaze sent a plume of thick black smoke billowing into the evening sky.

Aeroflot, Russia’s national air carrier said the incident had been caused by a technical fault on board the plane that departed Sheremetyevo on Sunday evening bound for the city of Murmansk in northwest Russia.

Shortly after take off, the pilot radioed a distress signal and turned back, circling above the airport before making an emergency crash landing.

Aeroflot said the evacuation had been completed efficiently within 55 seconds.

However, Russian media cited unnamed sources saying that passengers scrambling to retrieve their hand luggage before exiting the aircraft had slowed the evacuation process. President Vladimir Putin sent his condolences to the families and friends of those who had died and ordered a full investigation into what had caused the fire.

Russia’s health ministry said two people injured in the incident were in a serious condition in a Moscow hospital.

Russian deputies said all Superjet-100’s should be withdrawn from service until the investigation was complete.

Russia’s Sukhoi Civil Aircraft Company said the stricken plane was produced in 2017 and had last undergone maintenance in April this year.

Aeroflot has been the main buyer of Superjet-100’s since the plane – the first passenger aircraft built in Russia since the collapse of the Soviet Union –was first launched in 2011.

A fatal accident occurred during a demonstration flight in 2012 when a Superjet-100 crashed with 50 people on board.– Additional reporting: PA