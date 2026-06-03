Greenvolt Next creates 90 jobs in big expansion across Ireland and Britain

Renewable energy solutions group Greenvolt Next is hiring an additional 90 staff over the next 12 months, almost doubling its current workforce as it looks to expand operations.

The company’s Waterford base is looking to recruit 50 people, with another 40 jobs being created in the UK leg of the business, which is also expanding the size of its Waterford headquarters.

Greenvolt Next, part of the larger Greenvolt Group, is a provider of renewable energy solutions, specialising in sustainable self-sufficiency for the commercial and industrial sectors. The company says it employs just over 100 people.

It has been involved with various renewable energy projects across Ireland, including the development of the Sanofi Waterford solar farm. It has also worked with retailers including Lidl, Aldi and Tesco.

Greenvolt Next says that, in 2025, it helped reduce customer carbon dioxide emissions by 30,000 tonnes. It currently projects a reduction of more than 150,000 tonnes over the next three years amid increasing demand for renewable energy.

On that basis, and given new requirements under the EU corporate sustainability reporting directive, it expects a significant increase in revenue between now and 2029.

Specifically, it anticipates growing demand for solar panel installations and battery storage projects over the next 12 months.

Greenvolt says it aims to deliver more large-scale projects in Ireland and to support developers and landowners in advancing renewable assets.

“Our success to date has been driven by our ability to deliver the most reliable and cost-effective energy solutions to customers, underpinned by unmatched resources and expertise,” said chief executive Owen Power.

“Looking to the future, which will only see greater demand for such projects, we want to continue making a tangible impact for businesses and the environment. That means investing in operations, growing the team and innovating for customers.

“As well as marking the next stage in our own journey, this will allow us to make renewable energy easy for more organisations across Ireland and the UK,” Power added.