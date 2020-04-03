Coronavirus: UK sees a further 684 fatalities as Spain’s death rate slows

Spain reported the first decline in new coronavirus deaths in over a week on Friday, suggesting strict confinement measures may be helping to bring the outbreak under control.

Total deaths rose by 932 to 10,935 in the past 24 hours, a smaller gain than Thursday’s 950, according to data from its health ministry. The number of confirmed cases also increased by less than the previous day, with 7,472 new infections taking the total to 117,710. Nevertheless Spain is now second in numbers of infected to the United States, which has a population some seven times larger.

The UK’s death toll from the novel coronavirus known as Covid-19 has risen by 684 to 3,605, up 23 per cent on the previous day’s figure. As of 9am on Friday, a total of 173,784 people have been tested for the virus, of which 38,168 tested positive.

Global coronavirus infections surpassed one million on Thursday, a milestone reached just four months after the first cases surfaced in China. More than 53,000 people have died around the world.

China

The top official in Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus epidemic in China, has warned residents to stay vigilant and avoid going out. The warning comes a few days before travel restrictions on the city are scheduled to be lifted. On Friday China reported 31 new confirmed cases, including two locally transmitted infections. Four people died, all of them in Wuhan.

The country where the virus emerged late last year will hold three minutes of silence nationwide on Saturday to mourn the thousands of “martyrs” who died in the fight against the epidemic, the official Xinhua news agency reported. Air raid sirens and horns of automobiles, trains and ships will “wail in grief” after the minutes of silence are observed.

Wuhan’s top official urged vigilance as authorities aim to ward off a second wave of infection from incoming travellers, while also easing some of its stringent containment measures. China has reported more than 81,600 cases of the virus since the outbreak began, including 3,322 deaths. Although it has only recently started counting asymptomatic cases of coronavirus, prompting criticism from some international experts.

America

The US Government is formalising new guidance to recommend that many Americans wear face coverings in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The recommendations are expected to apply to those who live in areas hardest-hit by community transmission of the virus. It is believed that the guidance would suggest that non-medical masks, T-shirts or bandannas be used to cover the nose and mouth when outside the home. Meanwhile medical-grade masks would be reserved for those dealing directly with the sick. US president Donald Trump indicated on Thursday that he would support such a recommendation.

Vice president Mike Pence said more than 100,000 Americans are now being tested daily for coronavirus, as the government tries to ramp up its lagging response to tracking the outbreak. Pence pointed to Abbott Laboratories, saying a weekend breakthrough on point-of-care testing will make an additional 50,000 tests available each day. New York, the US epicentre, has reported 9,000 new infections.

An ocean liner forced by a deadly onboard coronavirus outbreak to languish at sea since mid-March pulled into a South Florida port, after authorities settled plans for the vessel and its sister ship to dock and most passengers to come ashore.

The Holland America Line cruise ship MS Zaandam and its twin, the MS Rotterdam, docked late in the afternoon at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where medical personnel immediately began off-loading 13 severely ill passengers and one crew member for transport to area hospitals.

Mexico

Mexico’s Grupo Modelo said on Thursday it will temporarily stop brewing Corona beer and other brands exported to 180 countries after its business activities were declared non-essential under a government order aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus. The Mexican government this week declared a health emergency and ordered the suspension of non-essential activities after the number of coronavirus cases in the country surpassed 1,000. On Thursday, it reported 1,510 cases and 50 deaths.

Europe

On Friday, Italy recorded 760 more deaths, for a total of 13,900, the worst of any country, but new infections continued to level off. France recorded a running total of about 4,500 deaths in hospitals, with 471 in the past day. But officials expect the overall toll to jump significantly because they are only now starting to count deaths in nursing homes and other facilities for older people.

The prince of Wales is to officially open London’s new NHS Nightingale Hospital which will treat intensive care Covid-19 patients, Clarence House has said. Charles, who earlier this week completed self-isolation following his Covid-19 diagnosis, will launch the 4,000-bed temporary facility at the ExCel convention centre in east London on Friday, via video-link.

Deaths in Germany climbed to 1,074 Thursday, a day after the government extended a nationwide lockdown beyond Easter. The toll was 931 the previous day, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Confirmed cases increased to 84,264 - the third-highest in Europe - from 77,981. The head of Germany’s public health authority said this week he expects the nation’s relatively low death rate of 0.8 per cent to rise in the next few weeks.

Hungarian journalists say a new law supposedly aimed at fighting the coronavirus will make objective reporting of the pandemic harder and leave them open to facing court cases or even jail time for their reporting.

Australia

Australian officials closed internal borders on Friday and warned people to stay home over the upcoming Easter holiday as the country seeks to capitalise on a further fall in the rate of new coronavirus cases. Chief health officer Brendan Murphy said the daily increase in new infections had fallen to about five per cent from between 25 and 30 per cent two weeks ago. Australia has now reported around 5,200 cases and 28 deaths.

Murphy also said as many as 10 million people globally may have been infected by the new coronavirus - with the under-reporting due to a lack of testing in some countries for the highly contagious respiratory disease. “Worldwide we have passed one million infections. But we believe the true number is five or 10 times as much,” he told reporters. “The only numbers I have total faith in are the Australian numbers, frankly.”

Asia

Japan is bracing for an explosive surge in coronavirus infections cases, senior government officials said, while continuing to resist calls to declare a state of emergency to fight the pandemic. “We are really continuing on the brink of the brink,” Economy minister Yasutoshi Nishimura told reporters on Friday in Tokyo, one of several fresh warnings about the potential for a more widespread outbreak. Nishimura said that the government was concerned about the capital, where confirmed infections have more than doubled in a week to almost 700. Tokyo saw its biggest one-day tally of 97 on Thursday.

Singapore reported another coronavirus-related death on Friday, raising the city-state’s total fatalities from the disease to five. The latest death was of an 86-year-old female Singapore citizen, the health ministry said in a statement. The country has reported 1,049 coronavirus cases in total.

Thailand on Friday reported 103 new coronavirus cases and four more deaths, bringing its total number cases to 1,978, a health official said. There were four new deaths, bringing total fatalities to 19, said a spokesman for the government. The new deaths were all Thai males, including a 59-year-old who worked on a train. Three new deaths ages between 72 and 84 were connected to a crowded boxing match that saw a large number of infections.

Saudi Arabia has advanced to 3pm its curfew in three areas, starting from Friday until further notice, state news agency SPA said, citing a senior official of the interior ministry. The measure in the city of Dammam, and the governorates of Taif and al-Qatif, aims to rein in the virus, as the kingdom has recorded 1,885 infections and 21 deaths, the most among any of the six members of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

A 61-year-old coronavirus victim has died in Kyrgyzstan, the government said on Friday, the first virus fatality in the central Asian nation. The patient, treated in a hospital in the southern province of Osh, had suffered from other serious diseases, the authorities said.

India is expected to remain under complete lockdown until mid-April in a bid to stop the rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak that’s infected 2,543 people with deaths climbing to 72, according to John Hopkins University data. The Indian Council for Medical Research has referred questions on the impact of testing kit shortages to the ministry of health and family welfare.