Russia-Ukraine war: Zelenskiy sacks chief bodyguard, Putin reappoints low-profile PM

Ukraine-Russia war: Ukrainian rescuers work to extinguish a fire after an overnight missile strike on private buildings in Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine. Photograph: EPA

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy dismissed on Thursday night the head of the department responsible for his personal protection.

The decree Mr Zelenskiy issued dismissing the head of the state guards, Serhiy Rud, comes two days after two of its members were accused of plotting to assassinate the Ukrainian president. No successor was identified.

In Russia, Vladimir Putin has reappointed Mikhail Mishustin as Russia’s prime minister. The lower house of parliament, the State Duma, will hold a session later today to consider his candidacy, Associated Press reports.

It reports Mr Mishustin’s approval is “a mere pro forma in the Kremlin-controlled parliament”.

READ MORE

In line with Russian law, Mishustin (58), who held the job for the past four years, submitted his Cabinet’s resignation on Tuesday when Mr Putin began his fifth presidential term at a glittering Kremlin inauguration.

Mr Mishustin, the former head of Russia’s tax service, has kept a low profile, steering clear of political statements and avoiding media interviews.”

Ukraine destroyed all 10 drones as Russia launched an overnight attack in the northeast Kharkiv region, but two people were injured and residential buildings were consumed by fire as a result, Ukrainian officials said on Friday.

A Russian missile attack on Kharkiv injured two people and set three houses on fire in the early hours of Friday, Reuters reported.

Mayor Ihor Terekhov said an S-300 missile crashed into the city, damaging 26 buildings, destroying two of them, but he did not clarify what those buildings were.

Russia launched two S-300/S-400 missiles at the region overnight, a Ukrainian air force spokeswoman said in a television broadcast. It was unclear where the second one landed.

Another guided bomb attack damaged around 25 buildings when it landed near an infrastructure facility in the town of Derhachi near the Russian border, an official said.

Russian attacks across Ukraine have killed two people and injured 13 over the past day, according to regional authorities. Civilian casualties in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, and Donetsk oblasts were reported. – Guardian