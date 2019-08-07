Canadian highway killings: Two bodies found in search for teen suspects

The bodies of fugitives Kam McLeod (19) and Bryer Schmegelsky (18) are believed to have been found in northern Manitoba, Canadian police have announced.

The two young male bodies will be undergoing autopsy to confirm identity, Manitoba Royal Canadian Mounted Police assistant commissioner Jane McLatchey told reporters.

Ms McLatchey said: “I’m confident that it is them, but to identify them officially and to be sure we have to go to autopsy.”

The search is over. At 10am this morning, Manitoba RCMP officers located the bodies of two males, believed to be the BC suspects, near the shoreline of the Nelson River (approx 8km from the burnt vehicle). #rcmpmb pic.twitter.com/tZ7EBFsNDr — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) August 7, 2019

Mr Schmegelsky and Mr McLeod, from Vancouver Island, were suspected of killing Lewis Fowler, an Australian, his American girlfriend Chynna Deese and Canadian botanist Leonard Dyck along British Columbia highways last month and then fleeing 3,000km west to Gillam, Manitoba.

Mr Fowler (23) and Ms Deese (24) were found shot dead and left in a ditch on the side of a highway on July 15th.

Mr Dyck was discovered four days later on another British Columbia highway and 2km away from an abandoned and burning pick-up truck Mr Schmegelsky and Mr McLeod had been driving.