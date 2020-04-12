Coronavirus: Pope calls for solidarity to confront ‘epochal challenge’

Pope Francis has called for solidarity the world over to confront the “epochal challenge” posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

He urged political leaders in particular to give hope and opportunity to laid-off workers.

The pope made his traditional Easter address on Sunday and called for sanctions relief, debt forgiveness and ceasefires to calm conflicts and financial crises around the globe.

He offered special prayers for the sick, the dead, the elderly, refugees and the poor. He also offered thanks and encouragement to doctors and nurses who have worked “to the point of exhaustion and not infrequently at the expense of their own health”.

The pope urged the European Union to step up to the “epochal challenge” posed by Covid-19 and resist the tendency of selfishness and division. He recalled that Europe rose again after the second World War “thanks to a concrete spirit of solidarity that enabled it to overcome the rivalries of the past”.

“This is not a time for self-centeredness, because the challenge we are facing is shared by all, without distinguishing between persons,” he said.

The pope, like other Christian leaders, gave his annual Easter addresses over the internet as churches sit empty and countries around the world continue to extend lockdowns to stop the coronavirus spreading.

The pope broke from centuries of tradition and livestreamed his Easter Sunday Mass to allow the world’s 1.3 billion Catholics to celebrate the occasion.

Billions of people around the world are in lockdown and many countries, from Argentina to Saudi Arabia, have ramped up restrictions as the disease spreads.

The pope’s virtual prayers are just the most vivid example of religious improvisation in the age of social distancing and confinement. The faithful have already followed his advice and found creative solutions.

Queen Elizabeth also issued an Easter message, saying the celebration would be “different” but insisted Easter was not cancelled and that the story of resurrection gave hope that the world can overcome the virus and resume normal life again.

Helicopter

The archbishop of Panama took to the air and blessed his central American nation from a helicopter. The faithful in Spain blasted religious music from their balconies during Holy Week.

The Catholic Church in the Philippines has urged the faithful not to kiss the cross. Its Orthodox counterpart in Greece is planning to hold mass behind closed doors for its Easter on April 19th.

Jewish worshippers across the world did their best by using Zoom or other video conferencing apps to “seder-in-place” when the eight-day Passover holiday started on Wednesday evening.

Even such hallowed traditions as the pope’s Easter Sunday address to the faithful on St Peter’s Square will be replaced by prayers that Francis will livestream.

His Easter Sunday mass and “Urbi et Orbi” blessing drew 70,000 to Saint Peter’s Square last year. The Vatican’s entrance is now sealed off by armed police wearing face masks and rubber gloves.

“Easter offers a message of hope in people’s darkest hour,” the 83-year-old pontiff said at a late-night vigil mass on Saturday in an empty St Peter’s Basilica. The public was barred because of the pandemic, and around the world Catholics followed his service and other masses on television or online.

“Do not be afraid, do not yield to fear. This is the message of hope,” said the pope. - Guardian/PA