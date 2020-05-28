What exactly will happen in phase two of easing restrictions?

Phase two of the Government’s plan to reopen Ireland and its economy is due to come into effect on June 8th. Here we take you through what exactly is happening, and what might happen.

Okay, more easing of the restrictions sounds good. Is it definitely going to happen though?

Everything depends on the extent to which the public policy measures currently in place continue to suppress the spread of the coronavirus, but, so far so good. The numbers of new cases have been dropping and the soundings from public health officials are encouraging.

Great stuff. So what exactly is going to change?

First of all, the distance people are allowed travel from their homes increase from 5km to 20km, so that will give people much more freedom in terms of where they can go to exercise.

I hate exercising. What about socialising?

Yes, don’t worry, you’re currently allowed to meet outdoors in groups of four, as long as you remain within 5km of your home. Again, this will increase to 20km from June 8th.

It is also planned that the restrictions on social gatherings will ease further inphase two, so that groups of up to four people can visit other homes, as long as they observe social distancing.

Public libraries are also scheduled to reopen and sports teams will be able to hold training sessions, but not matches, as long as there is no contact and social distancing can be maintained.

That’s good news, but, more importantly, my parents are over 70 and I’m wondering when will I be permitted to visit them?

It is also planned that small numbers of people should be allowed visit the homes of those over 70, or medically vulnerable, wearing gloves and face coverings.

That’s a relief. What else is happening?

Restrictions on funerals have been a source of great pain for many up to this point, and, while this is likely to continue for another while yet, there is to be some easing of the rules.

Funerals will still be restricted to immediate family and close friends, but people can have a slightly larger number of mourners present.

I’m sure that will be a source of some comfort for people. What about the economy? A lot of people are worried about their jobs.

A risk-based approach to the re-opening of businesses and shops is to continue, with those workers who can work remotely continuing to do so, while those who can return to work while maintaining social distancing will be allowed do so.

Okay, but is there any sign of a relaxation on the two-metre rule? It makes things difficult for businesses.

The State’s chief medical officer Tony Holohan has said there will be no immediate change to his advice on the current two-metre rule for physical distancing.

Fair enough. Is there any chance there will be any more easing of the rules on June 8th?

Government sources have expressed confidence that there may be some easing of restrictions on June 8th beyond what was originally envisaged, but they are expected to be minimal.

That sounds promising. What kinds of things are being talked about?

Some elements mooted include easing nursing home visitor restrictions, help for children with special needs and potentially allowing some summer camps where social distancing can be maintained, such as tennis camps, to proceed. But they are expected to be minimal.

There is also a chance that hotels, hostels and caravan parks will be permitted to open a bit earlier to boost the domestic tourism industry.