Two-year-old boy killed after being struck by car in Bray

A two-year-old boy has died after being stuck by a car in Bray, Co Wicklow.

Gardaí are investigating the fatal road traffic collision which occurred at Silverbridge at 4.30pm on Tuesday.

The boy was taken to Crumlin Children’s Hospital in Dublin where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the car was uninjured.

The scene has been sealed off and the area is due to be examined by Garda forensic collision investigators on Wednesday morning.

In a statement the Garda said: “A two-year-old boy was fatally injured when he was struck by a car ... the area is due to be examined by Garda forensic collision investigators in the morning”.