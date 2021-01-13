Taoiseach apologises on State’s behalf over mother and baby homes

Marie O’Halloran

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has apologised on behalf of the State to former residents of mother and baby homes for the way they were treated over several decades.

In a statement in the Dáil on Wednesday, Mr Martin said the report highlights a “profound failure” of empathy , understanding and compassion over a long period.

He said children born outside of marriage were treated as outcasts, and “this was unforgivable”. The sense of abandonment was palpable and the continuing lack of birth information was a terrible burden in their lives, he said.

Many women and children left Ireland because of the stigma and abuse, Mr Martin continued.

“We honoured piety but failed to show even basic kindness to those who needed it most.”

The Taoiseach said he wished to apologise on behalf of the State for the “profound generational wrong visited upon Irish mothers and their children” in mother and baby homes and county homes.

“As the commission says plainly, they should not have been there,” he said.

The apology follows the publication on Tuesday of the report of the Mother and Baby Homes Commission, which showed 9,000 children died in such institutions between 1922 and 1998.

In all, 15 per cent of the approximately 57,000 children who were in the 18 institutions investigated by the commission died during their time there.

The “very high rate of infant mortality” during the first year of the babies’ lives in the institutions “is probably the most disquieting feature of these institutions,” the commission report, published on Tuesday, found.

One of its main recommendations was that people born in such homes should to have a legal right to access their original birth certificate and to information about their birth parents.

It also recommended compensation, modelled on the redress scheme set up for Magdalene Laundries survivors, be paid to some women who were in the homes, and are still alive, along with children who spent time there.

In advance of Mr Martin’s statement, there were testy exchanges in the Dáil as the Taoiseach rejected suggestions from the Opposition that he had sought to diminish the responsibility of either the State or churches for what happened to women and children in mother and baby homes.

People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett claimed that, in comments on Tuesday, Mr Martin had attempted to spread responsibility for the abuse of women and children to wider society.

Mr Martin said, however, that when briefing survivors in an online meeting on Tuesday – ahead of the publication the report – “I spoke of the perverse moral code overseen by the church that in my view was responsible for this in terms of its attitude to sexual morality.”

The Taoiseach said this was at the heart of forcing women into mother and baby homes. He said “my remarks in no way sought to diminish the role of the churches or the State” and it was wrong to portray his comments “in a certain light”.Mr Boyd Barrett also criticised the report, saying some of the phrases in its executive summary “are disgraceful and should be withdrawn” and were trying to disperse responsibility to wider society.

“Some of the passages of the report tried to shift abuse away from the Church and State.

“The report and official political commentary are beginning to look like a sham, and an insult and a whitewash” of the treatment of women and children in those homes, Mr Boyd Barrett said.

The Catholic Church and the operators of several mother and baby homes have issued separate apologies.

The head of the Irish Catholic Church, Archbishop Eamon Martin, said on Tuesday night he accepted that the church “was clearly part” of a culture in which people “were frequently stigmatised, judged and rejected”.

“For that, and for the long-lasting hurt and emotional distress that has resulted, I unreservedly apologise to the survivors and to all those who are personally impacted by the realities it uncovers,” he said.

The Sisters of Bon Secours – which ran the Tuam mother and babies home from 1925 to 1961 – said: “We offer our profound apologies to all the women and children of St Mary’s Mother and Baby Home, to their families and to the people of this country.”

They said: “We failed to respect the inherent dignity of the women and children who came to the home.”

The Sisters of the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary, which owned and ran three of the largest homes, said it accepted “that so many women who were shunned and shamed by society did not find the support and level of care they needed and deserved at such a dreadful and painful time in their lives”. They said it was “a matter of great sorrow to us that babies died while under our care”.