Use of face coverings to distribute Communion among guidelines issued by bishops

Dioceses and parishes should at all times follow the most up-to-date public health advice and associated regulations and obligations when it comes to public worship, the Catholic bishops have said.

“ To reduce the risk of transmission of Covid-19, public health advice emphasises the importance of strict adherence to physical distancing, good hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette and regular cleaning and sanitising of shared spaces,” they said in new guidelines published on Tuesday.

Public attendance at all places of worship, including churches, may commence after June 29th next according to the Government roadmap.

With physical distancing at 2m “the maximum number of people who can be accommodated for any communal prayer or liturgy will be much reduced. The demands of physical distancing will also need to be considered in relation to people entering the church and leaving it,” they said

The obligation to attend Sunday Mass and on holy days will continue to be dispensed with for the time being while Communion at Mass should be received in the hand with priests and ministers of the Eucharist wearing a face covering while distributing Communion.

Priests and such ministers should also “visibly” sanitise their hands before and after the distribution of Communion while the procession for Communion itself “should be carefully planned. Stewards may assist if required.”

Altar servers should assist at ceremonies only when all physical distancing requirements have been taken into account. The sign of peace at Mass “can be omitted, or offered in a manner which avoids any physical contact,” they said.

When it comes to baptisms “the celebrant will sign the child with the cross without touching,” with one child in each ceremony. “If there are a number of baptisms in sequence, the same jug of blessed water could be used, but water may not be re-used from the font or basin,” they said. Anointing with the holy oils will be administered by the use of a cotton bud.

Provision should be made in the body of the Church for a confessional area with consideration given “to the privacy of the sacrament as well as the requirements of physical distancing and hygiene,” they said.

The bishops also recommend that all holy water fonts continue to be emptied, with all entrance and exit doors kept open and hand sanitisers at each,a process should be put in place to ensure the regular cleaning of churches, including after every gathering.

Every parish is advised to establish a Covid-19 support team to organise preparations for all public ceremonies in churches and to oversee their implementation.

The guidelines were intended “to assist priests and people in their own preparations and to help ensure that the re-opening of our churches for public worship happens in a safe and measured way,” the bishops said.

They realised that “given the rich variety of our church buildings and communities” they would “need to be adapted to suit differing situations on the ground,” they said.

“At the end of the month we hope to slowly and cautiously resume public worship in our churches, knowing that it can only happen in a limited way. We will still need patience, perseverance and self-sacrifice,” they said.

“We are also very conscious of the demands that this transition will place upon our priests, many of whom may still need to remain shielded from the virus,” they said.