Under Covid-19: How Ireland’s restaurant sector will change

For diners who are eager to escape the house after lockdown and book into their local restaurant, the experience after reopening will be a more formal and cautious affair.

Bookings will be encouraged rather than walk-ins, and the amount of time people can spend in the restaurant will be allocated beforehand. Furthermore:

* The entrance door of the restaurant will be propped open.

* Where possible, separate doors will be used for guests entering and exiting the restaurant.

* Only one member of a group will be allowed to queue.

* There will be a new “meet, greet and seat” procedure.

* There will be reduced seating capacity to allow for two-metre physical distancing, although this may be reduced in the coming months. Guests will order from their seat.

* Menus will be either single use or the guest may be asked to look at the selection online or on a menu board. The menu may also be communicated verbally.

* Table-side cooking will be suspended.

*

Sharing plates will not be available; instead there will be individual portions from the kitchen.

* Self service buffet will not be available as employees will have to plate up and serve food.

* There will be no self-serve condiments or utensils.

* There will be no “grab and go” offerings.

*

You will not be handed your plate of food, it will be placed on the table.

* There will be no refills in the same cup.

* The bill tip tray you use must either be disposed of or cleaned afterwards

For bartenders there will also be new requirements.

* Straws must be individually wrapped.

* The embellishment or decoration of glasses, for example cocktail umbrellas, should be minimised.

* Fresh glasses must be used for each new drink, particularly from beer taps.

* When pouring drinks, employees must handle glasses by the stem or base and place on clean service trays or the bar counter before serving.

For the owner of the restaurant, there will be significant new responsibilities.

* When they return to work, employees must be trained on what to do if they or a guest becomes unwell. If management is alerted to a suspected case of Covid-19 at the restaurant, a clinician from a local medical centre will have to be contacted.

* A room should be identified within the restaurant where any guest showing possible Covid-19 symptoms can be isolated from other guests and employees.

* The restaurant needs to have the telephone numbers of the health authorities, medical centres plus public and private hospitals readily available in case a guest or employee falls ill.

* A suitably trained manager or supervisor must take this responsibility for each shift.”

* All employees must receive training on Covid-19 safety and disinfection protocols. More comprehensive training must be given to teams in frequent guest contact such as front of house and security.

* Where employees cannot be physically distanced alternative protective measures must be put in place such such as clear plastic sneeze guards between them.

* Staggered start and break times should be considered.

* Ideally deliveries must only be made before opening but if the restaurant is open drivers must not enter through public areas or come in close contact with guests.