Pope appoints Fr Michael Duignan as Bishop of Clonfert

Pope Francis has appointed Fr Michael Duignan of the Diocese of Elphin as the Bishop of Clonfert, following the resignation of Bishop John Kirby.

Archbishop Eamon Martin offered his “prayerful congratulations and good wishes to Father Michael Duignan”. The Archbishop of Armagh has been the Primate of All Ireland since 2014.

He said Fr Duignan’s “varied pastoral experience in Elphin, particularly including his time in St Angela’s College, will bring rich experience to bear upon his new responsibilities as a diocesan bishop”.

Fr Duignan lectured in St Angela’s College, Sligo, a college of the National University of Ireland, Galway.

The resignation of the former Bishop of Clonfert, Bishop Kirby, was accepted by Pope Francis.

Archbishop Martin paid “sincere tribute” to Bishop Kirby who he said has made an “extraordinarily generous contribution” to the work of the Irish Catholic Bishops’ Conference since 1988.

Bishop Kirby is a former chair of Trócaire.

“His interest in justice and peace, and his concern for Irish emigrants and prisoners abroad have been hallmarks of his faithful service as a diocesan bishop and a member of the Bishops’ Conference.”