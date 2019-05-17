Knock Marriage Bureau hangs up its cupid’s arrow for the last time

After fifty years, and claiming credit for almost 1,000 unions, the Knock Marriage Bureau has announced that it has played cupid for the last time.

The service, more recently known as Knock Marriage Introductions, was set up in 1968 with the aim of introducing couples to each other, many of whom went on to become husband and wife. It claims to have been responsible for 960 marriages over the course of its existence.

Father Stephen Farragher, who is director of Knock Marriage Introductions and a priest in the Tuam archdiocese said that there has been a “noticeable decline in the demand for the service offered by Knock Marriage Introductions, to the point that it is no longer viable to run the service”.

The bureau was established by Father Michael Keane to “attract young women to the west of Ireland from America, England and Dublin and introduce them to the bachelors in five Connacht counties where men outnumber women by two to one,” according to press reports at the time of its launch.

Men and women applied with a description of themselves and a photograph. Fr Keane advised on launching that “the photograph should be good, because you don’t make a first impression a second time”. Divorced or separated people were not allowed to use the service when it was launched, although Fr Keane felt this should be changed. It was not the only time he clashed with Catholic church hierarchy, picketing a meeting of church leaders in 1986 demanding a greater say for the laity. He also wrote letters criticising aspects of church teaching on abortion, and supported the ordination of women and allowing priests to marry.

In recent years, the subscriptions paid by users of the service have been supplemented by donations from diocese around the country, he said. “Obviously this is not sustainable long term.”

Husband and wife

He said the decision to close the service was done “with heavy hearts, but happy in the knowledge that at least for 960 couples, it played a part in helping them to become husband and wife.”

In 2000, the bureau was already feeling the pinch from online competitors, with Fr Keane telling The Irish Times dating agencies were “exploiting” young couples with charges of up to £1,000, compared to the Knock fee of £60 for an introduction.

The following year, he said that numbers using the service were increasing despite competition. “We’re not on the internet but the bureau may have its own website later in the year with the help of two computer programmers whom we recently introduced to one another,” he said.

Fr Keane died in 2011 aged 86. He was singled out for special mention on Friday for his work, alongside Canon Joe Cooney, who took over from Fr Keane as director and held that post until his retirement two years ago.