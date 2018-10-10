Donegal church closes after numerous vandalism attacks

A Co Donegal church has been forced to close after a series of vandalism attacks.

Christ Church in Buncrana has been attacked on a number of occasions within the past week. The Church of Ireland congregation is based in the centre of the Inishowen town and is popular with all sections of the community.

However, recent events have forced the vestry to close its doors until further notice.

As well as the burning of Mass leaflets, a Bible has been written on, cigarettes have been stubbed out on the carpet and eggs were thrown within the building.

The one thing we can say is that since we have highlighted what has happened, the response from the entire community has been amazing

On another occasion, floral displays were strewn all over the flower.

“There is no structural damage but all of these incidents put together are very, very annoying,” said Rev Judi McGaffin of Christ Church.

Not sectarian

She said she does not believe the attacks are in any way sectarian.

“We think these incidents may have been carried out by people of a certain age,” she said.

“The one thing we can say is that since we have highlighted what has happened, the response from the entire community has been amazing.

“I have been in Buncrana for the past four years and I have received such a warm welcome. Our church is not just for our members but is here to be used by the entire community,” she said.

The church, which was open to all members of the public throughout the day, was used as a place of prayer by many people.

However, Rev McGaffin said the church would remain closed for the foreseeable future until their overall security was reviewed.

“We made a decision to close the church this week in light of these events and it will remain closed for the foreseeable future.

“Security is very much part and parcel of everyday life and we will be reviewing our security including CCTV at the church before opening it again,” she said.