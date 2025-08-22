Church services

CATHEDRALS

National Cathedral of Saint Patrick, DublinTHE TENTH SUNDAY AFTER TRINITY - 09.15 EUCHARIST said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 EUCHARIST- said in the Nave. The Revd H. Gilmore, B.A. B.D., Prebendary of Howth. 15.15 EVENING PRAYER said in the Lady Chapel. 17.30 EVENING PRAYER IN IRISH - said in the Lady Chapel EVENING PRAYER at 17.30 Monday to Friday. EUCHARIST at 11.05 on Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie/worship.

CHURCH OF IRELAND

St Audoen Cornmarket 9.30 Bellringing, 10.00 Eucharist (every Sunday), the Tenth Sunday after Trinity. Access through the main entrance. Cars may be parked between Francis Street and Christ Church.

St Catherine St James Donore Avenue 11.30 Service of the Word St Bartholomew. Organist, Olesia Borsuk. Cars may be parked in the Churchyard.

Zion Parish Church Sunday 24th August - The Tenth Sunday after Trinity. 9am Holy Communion (trad), 10.30am Morning Prayer. All welcome.

METHODIST

About the Methodist Church: The Methodist Church in Ireland is a community of people drawn together by Gods love, who seek to live wholeheartedly as followers of Jesus for the transformation of the world. With 212 churches spread across the island of Ireland from North to South, and East to West. To find a church near you visithttps://irishmethodist.org

Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin The Methodist Church, Northumberland Avenue, Dun Laoghaire. Sunday Service 11am. Our services are available at www.dlmc.org

RELIGIOUS SOCIETY OF FRIENDS

Quaker Meetings in Ireland Have you wondered what a Quaker Meeting for Worship is like? You are most welcome to try a Meeting for Worship at any of our Meeting Houses around the country. You will be warmly welcomed and there will be an opportunity to ask any questions you might have. You will find a list of Meetings on our website: https://quakers-in-ireland.ie/map-of-quaker-meetings-worship-groups/