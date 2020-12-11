Public servants in line for 2021 pay rise under new deal reached with unions

Staff across the public service are to receive a one per cent pay increase in October next year under a proposed deal negotiated with trade unions.

There would also be the equivalent of a further one per cent award in February 2022. However this will be be based on sectoral bargaining rather than an across-the-board increase for all 340,000 State employees.

The proposed agreement would also see a further one per cent rise for all in October 2022.

Issues such as the additional unpaid working hours for staff introduced originally under the Haddington Road agreement in 2013, which unions had wanted addressed, will be examined as part of a new review to be established in March. A €150 million fund us to be established to deal with issues arising from this review.

There is also a new mechanism to deal with lower pay for teachers recruited in recent years.

Proposals for a new two-year accord were agreed between public service management and trade unions representing State employees in the early hours of Friday morning.

Unions said the proposed agreement, which would run from January 1st, 2021 until December 31st, 2022 if ratified, was substantially weighted towards lower-income civil and public servants.

Unions said they had achieved solid progress on the three priorities set by the Public Service Committee of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (Ictu)at the outset of the talks.

They said these were: a mechanism to address issues outstanding from the Haddington Road agreement, a separate mechanism to address sectoral issue and a realistic and acceptable approach to pay.

On pay the proposed agreement would see a general round increase worth one per cent of gross pay or €500 a year, whichever is the greater, on October 1st, 2021.

Unions said this would mean those on lower incomes will receive a significantly larger percentage increase than higher paid staff.

There would also be a second general round increase worth one per of gross pay or €500 a year, whichever is the greater on 1st October 2022.

The proposed agreement also contains a provision for “the equivalent of a per cent increase in annualised basic salaries which would be paid out through a new sectoral bargaining fund in February 2022.

The proposed new deal would also see the establishmen of an independent body by the end of March 2021, to make recommendations to begin the process of returning to pre-Haddington Road hours. A sum of €150 million will be made available to commence implementation of the outcome during 2022.

Under proposals on recent entrant teachers, those recruited since January 1st, 2011 would move from point 11 to point 13 of the pay scale, or move up one additional point.

Separately, overtime and premium payment levels will return to those that applied prior to the cuts introduced in 2013.

A new feature of the proposed new agreement is the establishment of new sectoral bargaining arrangements.

A new sectoral bargaining fund, initially worth one per cent of basic pensionable pay during the lifetime of the agreement, will aim to to deal with outstanding adjudications, recommendations, awards and claims in different parts of the public service.

The proposed new accord also seeks to “maintain momentum for reform” in the public service and acknowledges “the recent “unprecedented display of commitment, flexibility, hard work and agility in public service provision” .

In the proposals the parties pledge “to harness this momentum to meet the immediate challenges of 2021 and 2022 including the continuing response to Covid-19, a return to normal delivery of health services, ensuring that schools remain open and addressing challenges that arose for children during the crisis, managing the response to Brexit, establishing the public service as the driver of best practice on remote working, and addressing digitisation”.

The new document proposes measure to harness the potential for technology to improve service delivery.

It also proposes new reforms to work practices including enabling temporary reassignments where necessary and increasing the movement of staff across the public service where necessary.

The proposed new agreement retains existing arrangements and safeguards sought by unions against outsourcing of public services.

There would also be new details dispute resolution mechanisms under the proposed new agreement including an industrial peace clause in line with those in previous such accords.

The proposed agreement also contains a provision for a review of its terns “where the underlying assumptions of the agreement need to be revisited.”

Speaking after this meeting of the Public Service Committee of Ictu, its chairman Kevin Callinan, said the proposals were the best outcome that could be achieved over the relatively short lifetime of the proposed deal.

“This agreement builds on recent momentum to improve our public services and the lives of those who depend on and deliver them. The pay terms represent a realistic and acceptable approach to incomes, and they are substantially skewed towards lower earners in a very challenging context of limited resources.

“The Ictu team has also achieved a process to address sectoral issues, and a separate mechanism that will make real and substantial progress on the issues outstanding from the Haddington Road agreement, including its introduction of longer working hours that fell most heavily on women workers,” he said.

The Public Service Committee represents all Ictu-affiliated unions with members working in the civil and public service. Its officers, and lead negotiators, are Fórsa General Secretary Kevin Callinan, Siptu Deputy General Secretary John King, INMO General Secretary Phil Ni Sheaghdha, and INTO General Secretary John Boyle.

The committee is to meet again early next week to consider the detail of the proposals. Each of the PSC unions is then expected to consult their members on the package.