Church services

CATHEDRALS

National Cathedral of Saint Patrick, Dublin THE KINGSHIP OF CHRIST - 09.15 EUCHARIST said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL MATINS - sung by the Cathedral Choir. Responses: Radcliffe, Psalm: 113, Stanford in Bb, Monk in B, Dyson: Let all the world in every corner sing, Preacher: The Reverend B.M. McKay, O.Carm., B.A., B.D., M.Phil., D.D. Prebendary of Clondalkin. 15.15 CHORAL EVENSONG sung by the Cathedral Choir In memory of Actors, Artists, Musicians, and Entertainment Professionals - Responses: Radcliffe, Mathias: The Jesus College Service, Psalm: 121, Oades: Sing unto the Lord a new song. Preacher: The Reverend B.M. McKay, O.Carm., B.A., B.D., M.Phil., D.D. Prebendary of Clondalkin. SUNG MATINS at 09.00 Monday to Friday. CHORAL EVENSONG at 17.30 Monday to Friday. EUCHARIST at 11.05 on Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie/worship.

Christ Church Cathedral, Dublin CHRIST THE KING - 11.00 CHORAL EUCHARIST sung by the Cathedral Choir - Mozart:Krönungsmesse, Psalm 46, Britten: Festival Te Deum, Preacher: Canon David Gillespie. 15.30 CHORAL EVENSONG - sung by the Cathedral Choir - Mathias: The Jesus College Service, Psalm 72, Mathias: Lift up your heads. EVENING PRAYER at 17.00 Monday, Weds, & Friday. EUCHARIST with prayers for healing and wholeness 12.45 Thursday. CELTIC EUCHARIST 12.45 Friday. CHORAL EVENSONG sung by the Girls’ Choir - 18.00 Monday 24thNovember - Responses: Little, Psalm 67, Lindley: Ave Maria, Rawsthorne: The Call. CHORAL EVENSONG - 18.00 Tuesday 25thNovember - Responses: Ellis, Psalm 119: 73-104, Lucy Walker: The St Martin’s Service, Bainton:And I saw a new Heaven.CHORAL EVENSONG - 18.00 Thursday 27thNovember - Responses: Ellis, Psalms 126-131, Whitlock: Fauxburdens, Bairstow: The day draws on with golden light.

CHURCH OF IRELAND

Zion Parish Church Sunday 23rd November - The Sunday before Advent - The Kingship of Christ. 9am Holy Communion (trad). 10.30am Morning Prayer.

METHODIST

About the Methodist Church: The Methodist Church in Ireland is a community of people drawn together by Gods love, who seek to live wholeheartedly as followers of Jesus for the transformation of the world. With 212 churches spread across the island of Ireland from North to South, and East to West. To find a church near you visithttps://irishmethodist.org

Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin The Methodist Church, Northumberland Avenue, Dún Laoghaire. Sunday Service 11am. Our services are available at www.dlmc.org

RELIGIOUS SOCIETY OF FRIENDS

Quaker Meetings in Ireland Quakers in Ireland invite you to join us for Meeting for Worship at any of our Meeting Houses around the country. Visitors will be warmly welcomed and there will be an opportunity to ask any questions you might have. You will find a list of Meetings on our website: https://quakers-in-ireland.ie/map-of-quaker-meetings-worship-groups/