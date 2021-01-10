PSNI investigate after lorry driver injured by rock thrown from Antrim overpass

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) is investigating an incident in which a driver sustained serious facial injuries after a wheelie bin containing rocks was allegedly thrown from an overpass.

The incident occurred at about 10.40pm on Friday when a lorry driver was struck in the face by a rock which had broken his windscreen as he drove under the Ballyboley overpass, on the A8 Larne Road in Co Antrim.

Hospital treatment

In a statement the PSNI said: “At this time it is believed that a wheelie bin containing rocks was thrown from the overpass as the lorry passed under it. Fortunately the driver, although badly injured, was able to bring the lorry safely to a stop at the side of the road following the incident. The driver, aged in his 50s, is currently in hospital receiving treatment”.

Anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area of the overpass or who captured dash-cam footage of the incident is asked to contact the PSNI in Larne.