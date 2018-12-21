President says ‘radical’ solution needed to solve homelessness crisis

President Michael D Higgins has said a “radical” solution is now required to solve the homelessness crisis and separately appealed for a “renewed sense of social solidarity” in Ireland.

In both his Christmas and New Year’s address on Friday, and in a pre-recorded interview to air on Saturday, the President focused squarely on the plight faced by those left with nowhere to live.

“In Ireland today, far too many of our people are missing the necessary securities of home,” he said in his address to the nation on Friday.

“There are those who are concerned for their access to health services and education, for the right to voice their concerns and experience full participation in our republic.

“So, as we recall our shared vulnerabilities this Christmas, let us resolve to forge together a renewed sense of solidarity, one shaped to fit and encompass all our citizens.”

At the outset of his second term in office, President Higgins has clearly placed the homelessness crisis to the fore of his thoughts.

In an RTÉ interview due to be aired on Saturday, he said the issue was a source of disturbance and that a radical approach is now the only option.

“It grieves me to think about those who are homeless, those on the streets. We can’t continue to accept things as they are; I believe that we must do something radical,” he told Raidió na Gaeltachta’s Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh.

Working Christmas

The President said he is facing into a working Christmas with 16 pieces of legislation to sign between December 25th and 27th but that he was looking forward to spending time with his family.

His Friday speech, addressing broad themes around the holidays, included some international focus and he sent special thanks to Irish peacekeepers abroad and to their families. He also acknowledged those for whom Christmas this year is overshadowed by circumstances.

“The story of Christmas is one of a baby born in Bethlehem who brought peace and joy to the world. Today many of our fellow citizens across the world live within the dark shadows of conflict, persecution, violence, injustice and poverty,” he said.

At home he remarked on the appropriateness of an Irish response to the changing pattern of migration “in a spirit of openness and hospitality, welcoming and supporting those who wish for a better life, or simply a life free from fear”.

“So as we leave behind the dark days of mid-Winter, and move towards a season of new beginnings and new possibilities, let us do so with a renewed commitment to social solidarity.

“Let us ensure that all those who are vulnerable, in Ireland and across the world, do not walk alone but know that we are willing to travel beside them on their difficult journeys.”