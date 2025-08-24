Hunter’s hundred helps Ireland to 179-run win over Germany

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup European Qualifier (in Rotterdam): Ireland 223-1 (20 ovs) (A Hunter 114no, L Paul 62no; R Shahid 1-30) beat Germany 44-8 (20 ovs) (L Paul 2-4, L Delany 2-15) by 179 runs

Amy Hunter struck her second T20 international century as Ireland piled on the runs in a 179-run win over Germany at the ICC Women’s European T20 World Cup qualifier in Rotterdam on Sunday.

It completed a weekend double for Gaby Lewis’s side after a 63-run win over Italy on Saturday and makes it four wins from four games for Ireland.

Electing to bat first, Hunter and opening partner Christina Coulter Reilly struck a 79-run opening stand in nine overs. However, the loss of Coulter Reilly (21) wasn’t an inroad for Germany, as Leah Paul joined the run-fest.

Hunter was first to her half-century off 35 balls, but was initially outscored by a determined Paul who brought up her second T20I half-century off just 26 balls.

The Irish total mounted as the boundaries flowed and when Hunter punched a standing sweep to the square-leg boundary to bring up her second T20I century, a roar went up from the small crowd to celebrate a brilliant 61-ball hundred.

Paul continued to offer support, finishing on 62 not out from just 33 balls, but Hunter’s unbeaten 114 from 67 balls was the standout innings as Ireland finished on 223 for one from their 20 overs – their highest T20I total.

Germany’s response saw early wickets fall and tight disciplined bowling kept the pressure on as no German batter made double figures, with Paul (two for four) and Laura Delaney (two for 15) the chief wicket takers as Germany finished their 20 overs on 44 for eight.